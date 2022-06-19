288740728_543988677195052_9064069266236202190_n.jpg

Prairiland pitcher McKenna Guest, left, and catccher Kyndal Yaross were recently both named to the TGCA All-State team.

Prairiland softball players McKenna Guest and Kyndal Yaross were honored for their stellar 2022 season, each being named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s All-State team.

Guest finished the season with a 1.14 ERA and 366 strikeouts in the cirlce, while also batting .434. Yaross hit .411 with 53 hits and eight home runs.

