The Honey Grove Warriors battled both offensively and defensively, but it ultimately wasn’t enough, as they lost their season opener against Howe 20-15.
The Warriors came away with a field goal on their first drive, but overall had a hard time maintaining possession, head coach Shane Fletcher said.
“We had issues fumbling it and coughing it up,” he said. “We’re a very young team, and they made a lot of young mistakes out there.”
Despite the problems, the Warriors showed flashes of brilliance throughout the game, which Fletcher said hints at the team’s potential.
The Warriors first found the endzone midway through the first quarter, when freshman Ryelan Morris, scrambling away from defenders, was able to burst through a small hole and break away for a 50-yard touchdown run.
“Ryelan is not your normal, everyday freshman,” Fletcher said with a chuckle. “He can take it to the house from any spot on the field. He’s a smart player, too; he really understands the game.”
Morris had a hand in the team’s other trip to the endzone too, when he threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dre Patt, bringing the Warriors back to within striking distance.
For the game, Morris finished with 162 total yards, 136 of which came on the ground.
Also making an impact was Morris’ older brother Deon Morris, who finished the game with 42 yards on seven carries.
“Deon had several good runs,” Fletcher said.
The Warriors also held their own defensively, and Fletcher pointed to Levi Beavers as a standout on that side of the ball.
“He’s basically the quarterback of the defense,” Fletcher said. “He’s tough, physical and a great leader out there.”
Antonio Vega led the team with 24 tackles, Asher Price had 12, Lucas Morrison recorded 11 and Brody Mahan and Kendal Wolfe each finished with 10. One of Mahan’s tackles also happened to be the team’s lone sack.
In addition to Ryelan Morris’ 162 yards, Lucas Morrison had 47, of which 43 were passing yards; and Patt had 63 receiving yards.
Fletcher said the positives he saw in Friday’s loss will help the team grow as the season unfolds.
“I think they learned that when they do things right, they’re successful,” he said. “We’ve just got to work on execution and consistency so that we’re doing things right much more frequently.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
