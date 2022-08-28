IMG_9811.jpeg

Honey Grove’s Ryelan Morris runs the ball in his team’s Week 1 loss to Howe on Friday.

 Paige Banker/Special to The Paris News

The Honey Grove Warriors battled both offensively and defensively, but it ultimately wasn’t enough, as they lost their season opener against Howe 20-15.

The Warriors came away with a field goal on their first drive, but overall had a hard time maintaining possession, head coach Shane Fletcher said.

