The Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors downed CHAAMP in four sets on Tuesday, taking the match 25-15, 25-17, 30-32, 25-18.
The Lady Warriors started slowly, which head coach John Folse attributed to some rust.
“It was our first game in two weeks because of our Covid break,” he said. “I didn’t like how we started, so I called a timeout being down 3-1 in the first set. As a coach, you can just see when nothing is working, so we had to regroup afast before everything went downhill.”
The early timeout worked, and the team was quickly able to put things together.
“I was pleased with how we played for it being our first game back, but we have a long way to go to get where we want to be,” Folse said.
Libby Jones led the team with 18 kills and 35 digs — both team highs. Kate Brannon had six kills and 30 digs. Maddie Puckett had four kills, seven digs, 12 assists and a pair of aces. Lenexa Zacharies added 22 digs and Cenzie Pyaett had a team-best 16 assists and six digs.
