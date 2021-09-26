Friday marked not only the start of district play for several teams throughout the Red River Valley, but also the latest chapter in one of the area’s biggest rivalries — the Chisum Mustangs and the Prairiland Patriots. Ultimately it was the Mustangs who came out ahead in both regards, winning 33-21, but the final score doesn’t let on just how tightly contested the game was.
The Mustangs got out to an explosive start. On the game’s opening drive, they moved the chains with efficiency, getting into Prairiland territory, before senior Chris Worthy put the first points on the scoreboard with a cut to the outside and a touchdown run from 42 yards out, helping put his team up 7-0 in the early goings.
Prairiland moved the ball well on their opening drive, with Gavin Watts supplying the team with a measured ground attack up the middle and a big 29-yard gain by Rylan Berry, who weaved his way through a cadre of would-be tacklers. Ultimately, though, that drive would stall out for the Patriots, resulting in a turnover on downs in the redzone.
The Mustangs wasted no time in adding to their lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter. After Jett Petkus got Chisum all the way from Chisum’s own 13 yard line to the Prairiland 17 with a big pick-up, it was Ashton Fleming who powered the ball into the endzone on the very next play with a sweep to the far sideline, giving his team a 13-0 advantage.
“That was actually my first touchdown of the year, and it felt great to be against Prairiland,” Fleming said after the game. “I scored that touchdown for my grandpa, who passed away last year. So that was really nice.”
The Chisum defense forced a quick three-and-out on Prairiland’s next drive, and then, again barely a minute into the Mustangs’ ensuing offensive possession, Fleming again found the endzone with a short burst up the middle, after a quick drive punctuated by big runs from Worthy and Petkus.
“Playing against Prairiland, we always get hype and start fast against them, with it being the rivalry that it is,” Fleming said.
After the flurry of scoring from the Mustangs in the first quarter, things became more measured in the second.
Chisum’s last drive of the opening quarter, which continued a few minutes into the second, was the team’s first that didn’t yield any points, as the Prairiland defense did a good job clogging up holes and preventing the Mustang running backs from finding any room to operate,
The Patriots got on the scoreboard about halfway through the period when — after a balanced drive that featured solid contributions from quarterback Brooks Morrison, Watts, running back Kardadrion Coulter — Morrison found wide receiver Rylan Berry for a big 36-yard completion down the sideline.
The pass and catch were equally impressive, as Berry caught the well-placed pass in spite of the solid coverage from the Chisum secondary.
Berry turned around and immediately made an impact on the defensive end as well, recording a thunderous sack to close out the half with Chisum knocking on the door to what looked like it could’ve been another score.
Riding the momentum of the score and defensive stand to end the first half, Prairiland entered the third quarter firing on all cylinders. Opening the half, the Patriots put together another methodical drive, with Coulter and Watts providing much of the offense.
The run was punctuated by a nice pick-up by Watts on a screen pass, as he pinballed off a number of tackle attempts from the Chisum defense, gaining a great deal of extra yardage in the process.
“Gavin is a very tough runner,” Prairiland head coach Heath Blalock said. “That’s just who he is.”
Watts capped the drive off with a 14-yard run up the middle to paydirt, and in so doing helped close the game to a single score, 21-14.
After Prairiland’s offense brought the Patriot faithful to their feet, the team’s defense sent them into a frenzy. A huge sack by a handful of Patriot defenders left the Mustangs facing a daunting third and 31, and then on the next play, Coulter was centimeters away from securing an impressive interception, the ball sailing just out of reach.
As the teams entered the fourth quarter, it was Prairiland who had all the momentum.
“They outplayed us for most of the game,” Chisum coach Darren Pevey admitted after the game. “They came out, executed and whooped our butts for the majority of that game.”
The fourth quarter opened with Morrison picking up a crucial fourth down conversion just a few yards outside the 10-yard line, and a few plays later it was Watts who again found the endzone for his team.
Tyler Maull’s extra point attempt flew true through the uprights, and with just a minute and a half elapsed in the final quarter, the two rivals were all knotted up.
“I was proud of our mental toughness and how we fought,” Blalock siad.
Prairiland’s Grant Jordan then sent the home fans into a furor when he picked off a deep Chisum pass and returned it to near midfield for the Patriots, giving them the ball right back.
However, the Mustangs one-upped their opponents and reclaimed the lead almost immediately thereafter when Mustang Zaquavious Price forced a fumble with a big hit, scooped the ball up and ran it back 53 yards for a potentially game-saving touchdown.
Chisum’s extra point attempt was off the mark, though, and with barely two minutes left in the game, the Patriots were marching downfield with a chance to win the game with some clutch heroics.
The day would ultimately belong to the Mustangs, though. Prairiland’s drive stalled out and Chisum quickly drilled the last nail into the coffin when Petkus scrambled away from a pair of Prairiland defenders, cut back the other way and was quickly able to scamper into the endzone, putting the game well and truly out of reach.
“There are some things we’ve got to work on,” Blalock said. “We can’t cough the ball up like that.”
For the Mustangs, the team will savor the win while working to patch some things up.
“I am glad that I’m able to go out with a win over Prairiland as a senior,” Worthy said. “But I’m not happy with how we played, and we’re going to work hard this week.”
