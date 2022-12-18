Grayson College jumped out to an early lead and never let up in an 82-57 victory over the Paris Junior College in a women’s junior college basketball game on Thursday.
Grayson's Lady Cougars improved to 9-3 for the season, while Paris' Lady Dragons fell to 6-9.
Sephora Kayola and Kiyara Howard-Garza scored 14 points and Abey Priscilla 12 as the Lady Cougars avenged a 62-58 loss to Paris in the Nov. 1 season-opener for both teams.
Peyton Overton scored 12 points to lead four Paris players in double figures. Ra'nae Tumblin added 11 points, and Ziggy Dozier and Ree Sommers had 10 points each.
Grayson made 30 field goals, including seven 3-pointers from six different players. Paris had 20 field goals, including four 3-pointers — two each from Overton and Dozier.
Denison jumped out to a 29-14 lead after the first 10-minute quarter, then pulled away to a 47-25 halftime lead.
Paris committed only 18 fouls to 26 for Grayson, yet the Lady Cougars made three more points from the charity line —15-of-23 to Paris' 13-of-26 (including 5-of-7 by Tumblin and 4-of-7 by Sommers).
It's the semester break, and both teams have the rest of 2022 off.
PARIS JUNIOR COLLEGE 12-11-23-- 9 — 57
GRAYSON COLLEGE 29-18-21-14 — 82
Paris Lady Dragons (6-9) — Zakieya Williams 2 3-4 8, Maureen Okdi 2 0-0 5, Sephora Kayolo 6 0-0 14, Divine Lukombo 0 1-2 1, Kiyara Howard Garza 4 5-9 14, Sonja Schuch 4 0-0 9, Stella McIntyre 0 0-0 0, Abey Priscilla 6 0-0 12, Fatou Thiam 1 2-2 4, Diana Sissoko 3 0-0 7, Zaaliyah Kailahi-Fulu 2 4-6 8. totals: 30 15-23 82. three-pointers: 7 (Kayolo 2, Williams 1, Okdi 1, Howard-Garza 1, Schuch 1, Sissoko 1). fouls: 26. fouled out: thiam.
Grayson Lady Cougars (9-3) — Ziggy Dozier 4 0-4 10, Ra’nae Tumblin 3 5-7 11, Tyrione Sparks 0 2-2 2, Christina Maze 0 0-0 0, Nykesha Sanders 2 1-1 5, Zachareia Sommers 3 4-7 10, Tatyana Barber 0 0-0 0, Mya Jones 3 1-2 7, Peyton Overton 5 0-2 12. totals: 20 13-26 57. three-pointers 4 (dozier 2, overton 2). fouls: 18. fouled out: none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.