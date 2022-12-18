2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

Grayson College jumped out to an early lead and never let up in an 82-57 victory over the Paris Junior College in a women’s junior college basketball game on Thursday.

Grayson's Lady Cougars improved to 9-3 for the season, while Paris' Lady Dragons fell to 6-9.

