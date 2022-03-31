Just as the Paris Wildcats were set to take the soccer field in their area round matchup against Diboll in Grand Saline, a massive power outage sent the town into darkness, delaying the game by more than two hours and forcing the teams to find a new venue.
When they did finally start the game in Mineola, the Wildcats showed their resolve hadn’t dampened at all, and they pulled out a dramatic 2-1 win.
“I’m really proud of how they didn’t let that affect them,” Paris coach Clint Cobb said. “Other teams might get thrown off by something like this and starting the game so late, but our guys never missed a beat.”
Cobb said the pregame power outage is one of the more bizarre occurrences he’s ever dealt with as a coach, saying the only other similar event was a lightning storm that caused a delay of several hours earlier in his coaching career.
Paris got on the board first, with an early goal by Joset Gonzalez off of a corner kick.
“They were playing so far back trying to stop us that we thought we might not need any more to win and that we could just lock them down and win 1-0, but they had a long ball knocked against our back line and a really quick kid went and got it for them and scored. That kind of sent us back to square one.”
The game remained tied 1-1 until the waning minutes, when Miguel Rivera found space and placed the ball in the back corner of the net with a nice header on the tail end of a pinpoint pass.
“This group is so special for the way they handle adversity,” Cobb said. “Whether it’s a power outage or something more normal on the field, these guys never back down.”
The team will play Chapel Hill in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs, with a date, time and location still to be determined.
