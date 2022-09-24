The Prairiland-Chisum football game should be a high school bucket list for sports fans. It seems to have a bit of everything in the game. Friday night, in Pattonville, things were no different as the Patriots walked off the field with a 25–24 win in dramatic fashion.
Senior Tyler Maull hit a 44 yard field goal with less than a second on the clock to win the game for Prairiland. Although the kick was calm and collected, the events surrounding it were not.
“It’s a weapon coaches dream of having at this level,” Patriot coach Herb Smith said about Maull’s ability to kick a long field goal. “A lot of 3-A teams don’t have a kid that can kick it that far. Much less under that much pressure.”
Both teams took their opening drive of the game down the field for a touchdown. Both teams took 11 plays to get there. The difference after the first series was Chisum executed a two point conversion when the Patriots jumped offsides on the extra point attempt.
Chisum would go on to score the next 16 points in the game. Their next touchdown came after a Patriot miscue on special teams. In a punting situation on the Mustang side of the 50 yard line, the snap went over the punters head. By the time he recovered he was down at the Patriot 33 yard line. Mustang quarterback Matthew Griffith took advantage and punched it in on the very next play. It was Griffith’s second of his three touchdowns on the night.
The two point conversion was successful, thanks to a little trickery from the Mustangs. Griffith handed the ball to Espn Blyton. Blyton, then found a wide open Brayden Brown in the back of the end zone. Things went from bad to worse on the ensuing kickoff. Brown kicked a short, high kick that bounced off a Patriot player’s leg. The ball ricocheted backwards, allowing Brown to recover the ball for Chisum.
Chisum moved the ball down the field with ease once again. This time it took six plays for them to find the end zone. Griffith punched it once again from deep. This time it was a 37 yard run. The two point conversion made the score 24–7 for the visiting team.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. The defenses seemed to have settled in and took control of the game. Both teams suffered some injuries in the first half that forced them to make some offensive adjustments. With a minute gone in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were forced to punt the ball. Kardadrion Coulter took the kick at his own 30 yard line. Forty-two yards later he was brought down at the Mustang 28. The next play Coulter found the end zone for Prairiland. He also converted the two-points to make the score 24–15.
“He’s a playmaker,” Patriot head coach Herb Smith said after the game about Coulter. “He does some special things when the ball is in his hands….hats off to him and his gutsy performance in the second half.”
The Patriot defense held the Mustangs to one first down on the next possession and got the ball back with approximately eight minutes to play in the game. Coulter and Logan Holderness took turns carrying the ball for Prairiland as they, once again, marched down the field. This time, it was Holderness with the touchdown for Prairiland. The extra point made it 24–22.
With Chisum holding to a two-point lead under five minutes to play, both teams needed someone to make a play. It was the Patriot defense that did just that. The Patriot defense stopped the Mustang offense on three straight possessions, including a tackle for loss by Tyler Maull.
“Coach Hart knew they were going to run,” Maull said about the play. “He signaled over to me to just run in there. So I ran in there. I lowered my shoulder pads and just ran through him.”
Prairiland took over at their own 24 yard line with under four minutes to play. The play of the drive happened on a fourth and two from their own 44 yard line. Blake Lewis took the snap and handed the ball to Holderness, who broke through the line for a 29 yard gain. The three plays went for no gain.
“I was trying to get Blake to kill [the ball],” Smith said about the final sequence. “We got two signals mixed up and kept running plays. I told Tyler [Maull] to go get your tee. Go get ready.”
With no timeouts left, the Patriots had to scramble to get the field goal unit on the field. With less than 10 seconds to play and everyone on the field, the ball was snapped.
“I was thinking about all the players we got injured during the game,” Maull said about the kick and what was going through his mind. “The whole time I was thinking let’s play for them….at the end I had my moment. We worked on it all week in practice.”
Maul connected from the 34 yard line as everyone watched in anticipation.
The ball crossed the goalposts and the official signaled good on the 44 yard field goal with .03 seconds showing on the game clock. The Patriot side line went crazy while the Mustangs were in shock. The ensuing kickoff was taken by Mason Fleming but he was tackled at the 31 yard line preserving the win for the Patriots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.