Having taken a week off in response to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, both the Rivercrest Rebels and Detroit Eagles were coming off a brief hiatus when they faced each other in a rare Wednesday game.
Ultimately, it was the Rebels who came out stronger, displaying almost no signs of rust en route to a convincing 72-25 win.
The earliest minutes of the game were fairly balanced, as Detroit did a good job contesting Rivercrest’s shots. After roughly four minutes, the Rebels held a slim 5-2 lead.
It didn’t take long, though, for the Rebels to exert control through aggressive defense that led to steal after steal. With Rebels intercepting Detroit’s passes and picking the pockets of the Eagle ballhandlers, they ended the quarter on a tear, building their lead up to double digits on an and-one score by Darrion Ricks.
Detroit didn’t have a much better go of things in the second quarter, with Rivercrest’s defensive intensity continuing to force turnovers and lead to easy transition buckets for the Rebels.
Kamryn English, Ricks, Tre Williams and Zane Dees all got involved in the action, and by halftime, Rivercrest had a 42-8 lead, holding Detroit to just two points in the second quarter.
“We came in with a good mindset and just wanted to get after it,” English said. “We turned it up on defense.”
“I thought we did a good job of forcing turnovers, but there were some possessions where I felt like we could’ve forced a turnover and didn’t go for it,” head coach Quincy English added. “So there’s always room for improvement.”
Rebel Noah Altal scored six points in the span of roughly 30 seconds in the third quarter, converting and-one three-point plays on back-to-back Rivercrest possessions.
For Detroit, the Eagles never gave up, and continued to fight until the end. Ke’Aurian Jackson turned in a solid outing for Detroit, doing a stellar job rebounding the ball and scoring 10 points with some nice post moves.
“There were some positives, but they were outweighed by the negatives,” Detroit head coach Jason Jacobs. “We can’t turn the ball over like that, especially against a great team like (Rivercrest.)”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.