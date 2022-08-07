IMG_4037.JPG

Chisum senior Brylea Marshall is as versatile as they come on the volleyball court. She’ll play a big role for her team in 2022.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

In 2021, the Chisum Lady Mustangs enjoyed a phenomenal breakout season on the volleyball court. The team had its best showing in district play in years, took out perennial powerhouse Rains in a dramatic tiebreaker and made their way back into postseason play.

Now, as the team heads into 2022 with one of the most veteran, experienced rosters in the area, the Lady Mustangs hope to carry that positive momentum forward and go even further this year.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

