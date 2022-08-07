In 2021, the Chisum Lady Mustangs enjoyed a phenomenal breakout season on the volleyball court. The team had its best showing in district play in years, took out perennial powerhouse Rains in a dramatic tiebreaker and made their way back into postseason play.
Now, as the team heads into 2022 with one of the most veteran, experienced rosters in the area, the Lady Mustangs hope to carry that positive momentum forward and go even further this year.
“I think we surprised a lot of people and proved some people wrong last year,” head coach Laura Nickerson said. “I think we proved some things to ourselves, too. … This year, the seniors and really the entire team have great chemistry, they’ve all bought in and I think the ceiling is really high for this bunch.”
“After last year, I’m really excited for this season,” senior Brylea Marshall added. “I love everyone I play with and I think we all play really well together.”
In 2021, very few teams cleanly outplayed the Lady Mustangs; in the matches they lost, they were almost always highly competitive. And another trademark of many of their losses — especially their loss in the bi-district round of the playoffs and some of their losses to bigger opponents — uncharacteristic miscues also played a role in sinking the Lady ’Stangs.
Fixing those mental errors, and getting a better mindset when on the bigger stages, will be crucial in helping the team not only replicate last season’s success, but surpass it, Nickerson and Marshall agreed.
“I think we’ve got to get a lot mentally stronger,” Marshall said. “We sometimes didn’t do a very good job blocking out the noise in big games, and we need to get better about moving on after dropping a point or a set and putting it behind us.”
“That bi-district loss left a very bitter taste in everyone’s mouth, coaches and players alike,” Nickerson said. “That game was right there for us, it was ours for the taking, and we just stopped playing good volleyball. So I think that will be a huge stepping stone for us heading into this year, and it’ll be key for us to just not be that nervous.”
The team certainly has quite a lot to be excited about. The team lost two key seniors from a year ago, as middle blocker Emmy Williams and setter Kelsea Ball have graduated, but return a roster absolutely brimming with talent.
Rising senior Peyton Holland is one of the most explosive offensive players in the Red River Valley, possessing a cannon for an arm that is as close to unmatched in the area as you can get.
“Peyton is a firecracker,” Nickerson said. “She doesn’t shy away from the big moment. When the game is on the line, she wants the ball to come to her.”
Marshall, another senior, is the volleyball equivalent of a utility player. She can be plugged in anywhere on the court and make a positive impact, her coach said.
“She’s a player every coach loves and wants on their team,” Nickerson said. “She sometimes doesn’t get the credit that she deserves, but there aren’t many athletes who can truly play any position, and really do well at all of them. And she never complains or has a bad attitude either.”
And as the key to the entire offensive puzzle is senior Carly Bell, one of the area’s top setters.
“She’s going to be key for us this year,” Nickerson said. “The setter is such an important position, and I’m glad she’s ours.”
In the junior class, Emma Garner emerged as a top-level middle blocker in 2021, and Nickerson is happy to report that she’s gotten even better.
“Her size and ability to read the ball make her a force to be reckoned with,” she said.
And junior Brooklyn Atnip, who came into her own as a hitter over the course of last season, will be moving into the setter position opposite Bell.
“Brooklyn loves to play, and she’s been a setter before, so I feel good about her moving into that role. She wants to be out there and she loves the competitiveness.”
As a team, the Lady Mustangs are dynamic from the service line, good at making first contact and moving the ball into good spots to finish off points and are able to finish those opportunities off with big kills.
They’re a team with very few weaknesses, veteran leadership and experience up and down the roster.
Nickerson said she knows she’s got a special group this year with loads of potential, but she stressed that it’s important to take things one game at a time and focus on always getting even better.
“I think this group can do great things, but we’ve just got to keep working so that we’re playing our best volleyball when it matters most,” she said. “A couple years ago we started the season playing extremely well and then kind of fell off as it wore on.
“I think that if we can avoid that and make sure we’re peaking at the right time, we can do some great things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.