For the Paris Wildcats, winning the district crown has become more than a commonplace occurrence over the past decade — it’s become an expectation. And trips to the regional round of the playoffs have been nearly as expected. And as the team heads into the 2021-22 season, that isn’t expected to change.
Last year, the Wildcats blazed through their district, only dropping a single game, at the hands of Pleasant Grove. Then in the playoffs, Paris advanced to the regional quarterfinals before coming just a few points shy of advancing to the semifinals, losing a heartbreaker to Lindale.
By all accounts, it was a successful season, and one that many teams would be more than happy with. For the Wildcats, though, they wanted even more.
“It was a good season, but I think we could have done even better,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “That definitely wasn’t as far as we were capable of going.”
This year, Steed and his players are confident they can add more banners into the rafters of Wildcat Gymnasium, both for a district title and maybe more.
Year in and year out, the Wildcats have prided themselves on their suffocating defense, and this year should be no different. Steed said the team has barely started working on defense in practice, having spent most of their limited time together making sure the offense is running smoothly. With time though, he said, this year’s squad has the potential to be elite defensively.
The Wildcats will look to play the passing lanes, force turnovers and score in transition.
In that regard, there might be no one in the Red River Valley as valuable on that end of the court than Garrius Savage, who led the team in steals a year ago.
“The only thing about his defense is that occasionally he’ll get a little bit steal-happy and go for a steal and miss it, leaving him out of position and letting his man get by him,” Steed said with a chuckle. “But you can’t be too mad at him for those moments, because he really is terrific.”
In addition to Savage, players like Jaelyn Lee, Micah Jenkins and newcomer Lyric Tredwell have the speed to similarly create havoc defensively, Steed said.
“The ability to put pressure on the ball is something that should be a stronger strength for us this year than last year,” he said.
But even when they aren’t swiping the ball from opposing teams, the defense should be strong, as open looks at the hoop will be tough for opponents to come by.
“The thing about what this team can do defensively, it’ll be hard for us to get screened out there because we have athletes who can all switch,” Steed said. “Now, we don’t switch a lot, but if we had to, we could.”
Offensively too, the coach is optimistic about this year’s squad. Jenkins, Savage, and Lee are all dead-eye shooters from behind the 3-point line, and Steed said Tredwell has a solid pull-up jumpshot in the midrange.
“I think we’re going to have a better shooting team than we’ve had in a few years,” Steed said. “Even (post player Braylon Mickens) has improved his shooting 100%. It’s honestly incredible how much his shooting has improved. He’s knocking down 3-pointers in practice and if he can work that into his game, it’ll allow him to really stretch the floor.”
And while the team is loaded with talent at practically every position and role, the key piece to the Wildcats’ puzzle is Lee, a 6’7” shooting guard who can score in any way imaginable, take even the quickest of defenders off the dribble and gobble up rebounds and blocks with his imposing height.
“If it comes down to the last minutes or seconds of a game, there’s not many people who are going to be able to stop him from getting a shot off, so we always have a chance with him,” Steed said. “He can pull up from anywhere and get his shot off over anyone, and he has the size and athleticism to be one of our best rebounders.”
If there’s one area the team is lacking, Steed said, it is rebounding. Lee possesses the abilities to be a great rebounder, but as a wing, he often won’t be in position to get them.
“That’s where Braylon really needs to step up,” Steed said. “If he can be big for us on the glass and out-rebound (Lee) then we’ll be in good shape. That’s what I want: for him to out-rebound (Lee).”
So long as the team can iron out some early-season wrinkles, such as rebounding issues and fresh legs on defense, the season should be another memorable one for the Wildcats.
“I love the playoffs, and I love giving these kids the opportunity to go deep into the postseason,” Steed said. “I think this team is capable of doing some really nice things out on the court, and it’ll just be a matter of execution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.