At the high school level, it’s not at all uncommon to find football players taking the field on both offense and defense. And indeed, the majority of the Red River Valley’s football players play on both sides of the ball.
Significantly less common, however, are players who are utterly dominant on both sides of the ball. And yet, in 2021 the Chisum Mustangs had not only the area’s most explosive running back, but also the area’s most dynamic and impactful linebacker — and his name was Chris Worthy.
Offensively, Worthy rushed for 1,566 yards while averaging better than 10 yards per carry, and found the endzone for 14 touchdowns. On defense, his numbers were just as staggering, as he racked up 94 tackles, which included 12 for a loss and five sacks, and he forced three fumbles as well.
For his utterly dominant play over the course of the season, he’s been named the 2021 All-RRV MVP.
While Worthy was one of the area’s very best on the gridiron this past season, he didn’t start playing as early as most of his peers, or as early as one would expect given how commanding his level of play is.
“My dad didn’t want me playing because he didn’t want me to get hurt, and he knew football was a really physical sport,” Worthy said with a chuckle. “I really wanted to play, though. So I’d sneak off and go to practices and play with my friends. There were a few times he’d find out I was playing and pull me out.”
It wasn’t until Worthy was in middle school that his parents relented and agreed to let him play football after seeing him play and witnessing not just how talented he was, but how much he loved the sport.
“It was seventh grade when he saw me bust free for a long touchdown, and he was yelling and cheering as I ran down the sideline, and that’s when he decided that OK, I can play.”
When Worthy arrived at Chisum High School, it quickly became clear that he had a special kind of talent on the field. However, Worthy realized he’d have to put in a great deal of work if he wanted to go from being a good football player to a truly great one.
“When I got to high school, I was used to being able to just out-run everybody,” he said. “Once I got here, though, I knew that I couldn’t just always rely on my speed like that, so I worked to get stronger and also put in a lot of time watching film, learning how to read the defense — stuff like that.”
“It’s his work ethic that sets him apart,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said. “He’s always the first one in the weight room or practice field and the last one to leave. He’s our hardest worker, leads by example in that way, and that’s what’s gotten him to where he’s at.”
Worthy credits the Mustangs coaching staff with playing a big role in his development as a player.
“I had the physical gifts, but the other things like effort and willpower — they made me have that,” Worthy said. “And you could see that, I started doing a lot better as a sophomore once I started listening and taking the things they were saying to heart.”
Running the ball came easy for Worthy, but not as intuitive to him was defense, and Pevey said that’s where he grew the most.
“On offense, he’s always been just way ahead of everyone else,” the head coach said. “Defense didn’t come as naturally to him, and he didn’t understand that part of the game at first. But he put in the work and you can see the results when you watch him play.”
His hard work paid off, and Worthy established himself as one of the very best players in the Red River Valley in a breakout junior season.
As a running back, he is a perfect combination of speed and strength. Worthy is able to burst free through the slightest seam and outrace everyone for big gains, and his strength allows him to bruise his way up the middle as a power back when necessary.
On defense, those same traits make Worthy a fearsome linebacker, as he can chase down any back and fight his way through almost any blockers.
“He’s equally valuable at both,” Pevey said of Worthy’s offensive and defensive prowess. “We wouldn’t be the same team if you took him from either side.
“On defense, he’s so strong that if he gets a hold of you, you aren’t going anywhere. You can go and watch him on film; he’ll just get his arm out and snag a guy, and that’ll be enough, they’ll be done for.”
Worthy put it all together in a hugely successful junior season, but the season ended with heartbreak, as his father tragically passed away towards the end of that season. The loss steeled Worthy’s resolve heading into his senior campaign.
“I was crying throughout our playoff game against West Rusk, like I’d be running the ball and be crying as I ran,” Worthy said. “It was extremely hard, but I decided to dedicate this entire season to him.
“I thought we had the potential to make it all the way to state, or at least go really far in the playoffs,” he said. “And I wanted to just do everything I could to make that happen.”
Though the Mustangs fell just short of the playoffs in a tough district, Worthy still put together one of the most individually impressive seasons you’ll ever see.
He entered the season with a vengeance, and all season long, opponents had no answer for the impact he had in all facets of the game.
Throughout the entire season, Worthy was never held to less than 100 rushing yards.
“Part of what makes his performance so impressive is that everyone knew what he was capable of,” Pevey said. “That sort of season is impressive regardless, but it’s even moreso because of the fact that teams were gameplanning for him, trying to figure out how to specifically stop him, and they couldn’t.”
Looking back on the season, Worthy pointed to his game against Honey Grove stands out as one where things all clicked. He finished the game with more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns.
“I ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown,” Worthy said with a smile. “From that point on, I was totally locked in. I was getting some really good blocking and seemed like I was getting a big gain every time I ran it.”
In another intra-RRV preseason game — this one against Rivercrest — Worthy again put on a show, running the ball for an incredible 258 yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, Worthy said his play in Chisum’s 64-28 win over S&S Consolidated was one of his best performances of the year. Against them, Worthy racked up 15 tackles, and pressured the opponent’s quarterback all night long.
“The thing I remember from that game is that I kept getting to their quarterback,” he said. “If I can get to a team’s quarterback at least five times in a game, that means I’m being as disruptive as I want to be, and it means I’m unstoppable.”
Also making his season totals all the more impressive was the fact that Worthy missed two games due to injury, and battled various nagging injuries throughout the entire season.
“I’d actually never been injured before this year,” Worthy said with a chuckle. “I had a concussion, I sprained my wrists, I sprained my ankle, i re-dislocated both my shoulders, I had lower back pains — it was a lot. … It’s disappointing that I had all those issues in my final season, but it made me realize that I’m not invincible.”
While Worthy’s coaches, teammates and family knew about the multitude of ailments he battled, his opponents were none the wiser, as he was no less commanding.
“That’s just who Chris is,” Pevey said. “He’s one of the toughest kids you’ll ever see. He never stops fighting.”
With everything that Worthy gives the team in all three phases of the game, as well as the leadership he provides in the locker room, players like Worthy are truly few and far between.
“Offense, defense and special teams, he plays all three at a very high level; he never really comes off the field,” Pevey said. “He’s been with us on varsity for three years and everything that he can do out there — it’s going to be really hard to replace him. But that’s just who Chris Worthy is.”
