Stellar defense took center stage for the Detroit Eagles Friday night, and the team improved to 3-1 in district play with a 28-14 win over Boles.
Right from the start, the Eagles made it clear that The Hornets were going to have to fight tooth and nail for every yard, as tacklers fought through Boles’ offensive line to stop the Hornets time and again behind the line of scrimmage.
After forcing the Hornets into a turnover on downs on their first offensive possession, The Eagles got the ball and some favorable field position with a little more than half of the first quarter in the books.
It didn’t take long for Detroit to take advantage of the favorable field position; after only a handful of plays, sophomore quarterback Cloedus Scales was able to run the ball into the end zone for the first score of the game. The team converted on their two-point conversion, and the Eagles went up 8-0.
It would not be Scales’ only trip to the end zone in the game.
Boles evened the score on a short drive, after a stellar Hornets kickoff return saw them start already in Eagles’ territory.
Scales and the Eagles would respond just before the end of the quarter, however, as the quarterback dropped back to pass from roughly 30 yards out, scrambled away from several would-be tacklers, and then dodged and weaved his way into the end zone, putting Detroit up 14-8.
Through the first several minutes of the second quarter, the two teams traded possessions. The Boles pass rush did a good job of slowing Detroit’s three-pronged running attack of Cloedus Scales, brother Claude Scales and Lawton Buchanon.
And on the other side of the ball, the Detroit defense continued to shine, with Claude Scales and Buchanon leading the swarming defense.
At several points throughout the game, the Hornets would start the game already in Detroit territory. But it wouldn’t matter, and the physical Eagle defense would still keep the Hornets at bay.
“Our defense played great tonight,” Buchanon said. “I think they held our team together, because if we gave up the touchdowns they easily could’ve had, we would’ve fallen apart. The defense was definitely the key to victory tonight.”
The Hornets repeatedly turned to quarterback Santiago Sanjines, and it didn’t take long for the Eagles to hone in on him.
“We knew from the film that he was their go-to guy, and that if he had a good game, they’d have a good game,” Detroit head coach Jordan Wood said.
About midway through the third quarter, the Eagles padded their lead when Cloedus Scales — from the Eagles’ own side of the field — evaded several Boles defenders, found a gap and took off running for a touchdown of more than 60 yards.
“I saw some good holes and got some good blocks and was able to make plays for my team,”
he said.
“(Cloedus Scales) works hard in practice every single day,” Wood said. “He’s fast and is really a special kind of playmaker.”
Boles was able to close the game to 22-14 when they got the ball with excellent field position after a drive by Detroit saw the Eagles fumble the ball twice. Though they recovered their fumbles both times, the miscues led to a drive by the Hornets that only required about 15 yards to reach the end zone.
Throughout the game, the Eagles struggled with fumbles, coughing the ball up twice, but fumbling it and retaining possession several
more times.
“We had a hard time getting the ball secured from the get-go,” Wood said. “We practiced hard all week in the freezing rain, and we know how important it is to take care of the ball. We can’t do that against teams and expect to win very many games.”
After that though, Detroit’s defense again took over, forcing Boles into three-straight three-and-outs. The Hornets would not find another first down until the closing moments of the game.
Detroit, for their part, continued to move the ball with purpose. And for good measure, Cloedus Scales ran the ball in for his fourth touchdown of the game to seal the win with just under a minute left to put his team up 28-14.
Cloedus Scales finished with 214 huge rushing yards and his four scores, Buchanan ran for 70 yards and Claude Scales added 19 yards.
With the win, the Eagles officially sealed a playoff spot. Looking ahead to the future, though, Wood said the team will continue to take things one game at a time.
“It’s a good feeling, but making the playoffs is something we expected to do from the start of the season,” the head coach said of clinching a playoff berth. “We’re not good enough to get ahead of ourselves, though. Next week against Cumby we’re going to aim to be 1-0. In the first round of the playoffs we’re going to try to be 1-0, and each game after that we’re going to try to be 1-0. If we can do that, we’ll be in good shape.”
