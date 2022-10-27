The Paris Wildcats football team will have its hands full Thursday night. The game at Anna was rescheduled to Oct. 27 due to bad weather in the forecast.
The Paris Wildcats game was one of many local football match-ups to be rescheduled to tonight. Other games being played Thursday night include: North Lamar at Pleasant Grove of Texarkana; Prairiland at Pewitt; and Honey Grove against Wolfe City.
Anna has powerful offense
Wildcats Head Coach Steven Hohenberger said the Coyotes will be, “as good as anyone we’ve played this season.”
“Anna has been bringing in a lot of transfer players over the past few years,” Hohenberger said of the Coyotes’ spread offense. “They have a Division 1 quarterback and several other talented transfers. They play a spread offense and throw it around a lot.”
That offense has led Anna to an 8-0 record, with six of those games seeing the team surpass the 40 point threshold.
The Coyotes lowest scoring output of the year was a 28-25 win over Celina. In other games, the team has scored 39, 40, 41, 42, 47, 54 and 68 points.
The Coyotes are led by former Allen signal caller Evan Bullock, who transferred to Anna for his senior season.
The Louisiana Tech commit has tossed the ball for more than 2,500 yards this season while notching 34 touchdowns.
“We’re going to have to not allow them to have those big, explosive plays,” Hohenberger said. ‘And, we’re going to have to score when we’re in the red zone.”
The Wildcats have one of the younger teams in recent memory, with five true freshmen starting. That learning curve has led to improved performances over the past two games, close, one-score losses to Community and Sulphur Springs.
“Last week, we missed some opportunities against Sulphur Springs, that if we’d have scored, it wouldn’t have come down to the last few plays,” he added. We feel like we’re getting better each week. We’re just so inexperienced.”
Hohenberger said this season may be challenging, but two senior leaders - offensive lineman/linebacker Partrick Roland and tight end/linebacker Preston Harper - have been powerful team leaders.
“Both of those young men started as sophomores and are three-year starters who made the playoffs the past two seasons,” Hohenberger said. “I couldn’t say enough about their leadership.”
