The Paris Wildcats football team will have its hands full Thursday night. The game at Anna was rescheduled to Oct. 27 due to bad weather in the forecast.

The Paris Wildcats game was one of many local football match-ups to be rescheduled to tonight. Other games being played Thursday night include: North Lamar at Pleasant Grove of Texarkana; Prairiland at Pewitt; and Honey Grove against Wolfe City. 

