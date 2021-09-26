Another successful year of baseball is in the books for the Paris Optimist Club, the nonprofit organization that gives youths throughout Lamar County the opportunity to play organized competitive baseball. In two weeks, the club will look back at the successes of this past season, and look ahead to the season to come, at its annual Baseball Bash.
The bash will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Love Civic Center, and will last from 5:30-10:30 p.m.
In 2021, the Paris T-ball team won the state championship and finished as runners-up in the national competition, and the bash will be a chance for the community to show their support for the team, executive director Sabra Vaughan said.
“Before this year, we’d never even had a T-ball team make it to the state level, so for this year’s team to win the state championship is a pretty big deal,” Vaughan said.
There is no cost to attend, but tickets for food and alcoholic beverages cost $35 for adults and $15 for children. The food is being catered by Scholl’s BBQ and the drinks will be provided by Paris Mobile Bar, and it will be served from 5:30-7.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by reaching out to Vaughan at ed.parisoptimist@gmail.com, and they can also be purchased at the door.
After the dinner, attendees will be able to take part in live and silent auctions, with the live auction kicking off around 6:30 p.m.. In addition to a slew of items often available at auctions, there are many unique items for people to bid on, Vaughan said.
Among them is the opportunity to name the road leading up to the Woodall Baseball Fields, a right that is auctioned off each year, Vaughan said.
Other items up for auction will include a baseball bat signed by all the members of the state championship-winning T-ball team, reserved parking spaces at the ball fields, packages of ribeye steaks and much more.
Vaughan added that the ribeye packages can be sponsored by local businesses for $150, and the interested businesses can also reach out to her if interested.
There are several other sponsorship opportunities as well, Vaughan added. To help sponsor the event, businesses must reach out to Vaughan by Oct. 1.
“We do what we do for the kids,” Vaughan said. “All the money raised goes back into the community and into providing the kids with the best experience possible. “It’s so important to have something positive and this is our way of making sure we’re doing the best we can for our kids and giving back to the awesome parents and coaches and kids.”
