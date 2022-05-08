Texas high school playoff baseball started this week and the Prairiland Patriots took the field for game one of a best-of-three series against the Howe Bulldogs on Friday. In nail-biting fashion, the Patriots came out on top, 1-0.
Caleb Jameson got the start on the mound for the Patriots looking to help lead his team to a victory.
“I wanted to attack the zone, limit the walks and just go out there and get the win tonight,” Jameson said about his gameplan.
In the top of the first inning, Jameson would get a strikeout of Howe’s lead-off hitter followed by a fly-out to right field and another strikeout. Howe’s pitcher got a quick out in the bottom half of the inning before Braydan Nichols got the game’s first hit when he smoked a ball to left field. However, two quick outs ended the first inning of the game keeping zeros on the board.
The Bulldogs tried to get a lead-off runner on base, but a spectacular defensive play by Nichols allowed the Patriots to get the first out.
“Our defense was incredible, perfect defense,” Jameson said of his infield’s efforts.
Another quick strikeout by Jameson gave the Patriots the second out, but the next Bulldog batter ripped a single to right field giving Howe their first hit, which would be their only hit of the entire ballgame. After the two-out single, Jameson would retire the next batter on strikes, giving him his fourth strikeout in two short innings of work.
Prairiland got another base runner in the second when Grant Jordan recorded an infield single, but three strikeouts by Howe’s pitcher would keep it scoreless.
Jameson and the Patriots’ defense would retire the next nine Howe batters, keeping them without a baserunner in three straight innings. Prairiland managed to get runners on in the third when Blake Lewis singled to right field, but nothing came of the lone hit. In the fourth inning, the Patriots managed to get two runners on base when Gage Bankhead was hit by a pitch and Jordan got his second infield single of the game, but Howe’s center fielder caught a fly ball for the final out to get out of the inning unscathed.
In the fifth Prairiland’s Lewis drew a one-out walk and with a passed ball by the catcher would advance to second base.
“I’m just trying to do anything I can to get into scoring position,” Lewis said, “I know Caleb is coming behind me and I know he is going to do whatever he can to get me in.”
Now with two outs, Jameson hit a blooper down the left field line that just barely landed in fair territory giving him a single. On Jameson’s hit, Lewis rounded third base and headed for home to give the Patriots the 1-0 lead.
The RBI single would score the only run of the inning and the only run of the game.
“The big play of the game was Blake taking second base on the ball in the dirt; we don’t score if he doesn’t move up ninety feet,” head coach Chris Peacock said.
Howe tried to get something going in the sixth when they drew two walks, but Jameson would record two strikeouts to snip any hope the Bulldogs had of scoring.
The Patriots racked up a total of five hits in the game with Jordan leading the way with two of his own. Jameson finished the complete seven innings on the mound, pitching a one-hit shutout while racking up an astonishing eleven strikeouts.
“Caleb was really good on the mound and we found a way to score one. We did what the game requires, score one more than the other team,” Peacock said.
Game 2 — and potentially a third game if Prairiland lost the second — was played Saturday and had not completed by press time. For coverage of the Patriots’ weekend games, see the Tuesday edition of The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.