As with most young and inexperienced teams, the Rivercrest Rebels seemed to take two steps forward and one step back. Coming off their first victory over rival Detroit last week, the Rebels were hoping to keep their momentum going and add another W to the win column. Moments of brilliance were overshadowed by turnovers, though, and Rivercrest suffered a 44-26 defeat at the hands of the 3A Harleton Wildcats.
The Rebels were missing several key players Friday night, so head coach Ty Huie and company had to make adjustments.
First year quarterback Chase Duffer looked much more comfortable commanding the offense and relied on a steady dose of running back Zane Dees to get his Rebs on the scoreboard first. A point after by Connor Young put the Rebs up 7-0.
Outnumbering and outweighing their opponents, the Harleton Wildcats brought their A-game in the form of all-stater Taber Childs. The senior back bulldozed his way downfield to tie the game 7-7.
“I think we did a lot of good things tonight on both sides of the ball. Defensively, I think we hurt ourselves with missing assignments and not really tackling — we tried to strip the ball a lot,” senior lineman Donnie Barganski said afterwards. “Overall, as a team, I think we made improvements and I’m really excited for Chisum next week.”
The Wildcats got a stop in the next series and started their march to the endzone again but a fumble recovery by Dees gave the Rebels the ball back. Duffer connected with freshmen receivers Connor Herring and LaBroderick Fulbright to get Rivercrest across midfield.
Herring showed he has the potential and talent to catch anything in his vicinity Friday night as he hauled in pass after pass, including a 40-yard strike to the endzone that put the Rebels in the lead again, 14-7.
The ’Cats answered right back though with a 50 yard run to the house by Childs to knot the game back up 14-14. Harleton’s defense got a stop and Childs made another touchdown just before the half to give his Wildcats a 21-14 lead.
The second half opened with a fumble caused by Rebel senior Carson Whitley, which was recovered by Dees.
Duffer found freshman Mark Grider and zipped a 15-yard pass downfield. Rivercrest swiftly marched into the red zone and was looking to tie the score; however, a misread play by Duffer led to an interception by Childs who ran it all the way back and made it a two-possession game, 28-14.
Rivercrest showed tenacity and got back into the showdown thanks to a C. Young interception. Dees broke loose for his second touchdown of the night to bring the score, 28-20.
The third quarter lulls seemed to get a hold on the young Rebs as they battled fatigue and worked to stop the ’Cats run game.
Childs gut-punched the Rebs as he found the endzone again and put Harleton up 36-20.
Despite another interception off a tipped ball, Rivercrest never quit working and Duffer showed poise and confidence by continuing to throw and connect with young receivers. The junior play-caller threw across his body to Young for a 45-yard pass and had several keepers for gain.
“Our receivers and quarterback are getting better each week,” Huie said. “This is just the third varsity game for all of them. Duffer has done a great job the past three weeks. We talk each week about slowing the game down in our heads and taking control of the offense. I’m really happy with the way he’s progressing each game.”
Duffer would end the night going 15-for-35 and throwing for 221 yards. Herring and Grider combined for eight receptions and 140 of those yards.
Dees followed lead blocker, sophomore Cason Fields, for a 30-yard scamper to paydirt to bring the score to 44-26.
Rivercrest executed a perfect on-side kick that was recovered by Herring. Duffer linked up with Grider for a beautiful 35 yard pass to get the Rebs inside the 10-yard line.
With time ticking down, Duffer scrambled to find an open receiver, but the Wildcats would have the final say as they snagged the ball at the last second for the take-away to end the game 44-26.
Dees finished the night as the workhorse with 23 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Young contributed 5 receptions for 54 yards. Ethan Taylor led the defense with help from Whitley and Noah Altal.
“I really like Coach Huie. He’s a really intelligent coach. I like his football IQ and his play style,” Barganski added about his new head coach. “ He’s trying to implement some more passing and trying to keep defenses on their heels by changing things up a bit.”
“This team right here has a lot of fight and “want to” this year. Things are starting to click and we are getting better each week,” Huie added.
Rivercrest (1-2) will travel to Chisum (2-0) Friday night. Rivercrest has been the victor of this match-up the last several years and Chisum is looking for revenge. Kick-off is set for 7:30 at Mustang Stadium.
