The Clarksville Lady Tigers proved to be no match for McLeod in their Saturday afternoon first round district showdown.
The Lady Longhorns slammed the door shut on Coach LaTisha Hearn’s Lady Tigers with a 72-17 margin. Both teams entered the game with perfect league records, but McLeod took over sole possession of first place with the victory.
Clarksville played their second straight game without the services of leading scorer Madison Gill, a senior.
Clarksville jumped on top early, building a 5-2 advantage when TyteAnna Rosser scored off the break with roughly five minutes remaining in the opening period.
McLeod finished the first on a 16-0 run, and the Lady Tigers were not heard from again until Rosser scored once more with just 1:21 left in the first half. Her bucket drew Clarksville to within 34-7, before the half ended with the Lady Longhorns dominating 38-7. McLeod then entered the final period on top 55-15.
Clarksville was led by Rosser with six points.
