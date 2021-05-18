Brittany Christian has enjoyed success at several levels of the game of basketball, and now she will be putting that experience to use at Paris Junior College as the next women’s basketball coach.
After a successful collegiate career where she shined for St. Paul’s College, in which she was a four-year All-Academic athlete and a team captain, she joined the coaching staff after graduation, where she stayed for a short time before obtaining her Master’s Degree in Sports Management from Virginia State University, where she also served as a graduate assistant coach on the basketball team.
She later spent time as an assistant coach at Frostburg State and Cheyney University before becoming an assistant coach at Northwest Kansas Tech, where she was eventually named the National Assistant Coach of the Year after a 28-2 season in which Christian was responsible for recruiting two of the best players in program history.
She eventually became the head coach there, and in her first head coaching season, finished with an impressive 20-11 record.
Christian then joined the Delaware State coaching staff, where she again showed her acumen as a recruiter, helping to put together one of the 75 best recruiting classes in the nation in her first full season with the team, and spent her most recent season on the coaching staff of Indiana State University.
“Coaches do a lot, but at the end of the day, team’s can only be as good as the players on the team,” PJC Athletic Director Bill Foy said. “One of the things that stood out to us when hiring her was her ability to recruit top-level players.”
In addition to her talent as a recruiter, Foy said Christian stood out from the other applicants during the interview process, and the plethora of people who attested to her skills as a coach only solidified the hiring decision.
“She has a real energy and a passion for the game that’s just palpable,” he said.
For Christian, she said she’s excited for the challenge, as Region XIV, which PJC plays in, has a reputation for being one of the most competitive regions at the JUCO level.
“It’s just an honor to be given the trust to lead the program through this time,” she said.
On the court, Christian said, her teams can be expected to play a fluid, versatile game and not resort to a single offensive scheme.
“When we talk about offense, I don’t believe in a system offense like… a triangle offense or a Princeton offense,” she said. “I believe in building good basketball players. The type of offense I want to run is a bunch of quick-hit options based on the skillsets of the players I have. … This is a transition period, so when kids leave here, they have to be able to step into any gym and be impactful. I don’t want them to only be able to go into one type of offense.”
Tops on Christian’s list of things to do in her first few days on the job is meet with the team and get acquainted with each of the players, she said.
“The one thing I’ve gotten to see very clearly is that there’s a really good spirit around Paris Junior College,” she said. “Everyone is so onboard and gung ho, and I’m excited to get started.”
