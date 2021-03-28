There’s no way around it: the Rivercrest Rebels were the most successful team in the Red River Valley last year. Spending almost the entire season ranked in the top 10 of the state, dropping less than a handful of games all year and advancing to the regional quarterfinals just scratches the surface of what the Rebels accomplished.
Quincy English was there at the helm of it all, and for the phenomenal season enjoyed by both him and his team, he has been named the All-RRV Coach of the Year.
Originally from Clarksville, English was an athletic child, and stayed heavily involved in sports all throughout his teen years. And while it might come as a surprise given his current occupation, basketball was not originally English’s favorite sport, he said.
“It’s kind of funny now, but I was always a football kid growing up,” English said with a chuckle. “Football was the sport I really enjoyed and the one I initially wanted to pursue. I liked playing basketball with my friends and in the yard, but I didn’t even play varsity basketball in high school. … I would’ve rather been playing football.”
He was so enamored with football that he decided to pursue a football coaching career. He seemed to be set down that path when he accepted a job as one of the Blue Tigers’ assistant football coaches after graduating from college. The Clarksville athletic director asked English if he could also coach the junior high basketball team, and the rest was history.
“I really fell in love with coaching basketball,” English said. “Right off the bat, I loved the ownership over the program. It was really good for my development as a coach. That really turned what I wanted to do from football to basketball.”
After leaving Clarksville, English took positions with Pittsburg and Detroit, and demonstrated promise at each. After turning around a Detroit Eagles program that had been struggling, English finally found himself coaching the Rebels.
When it comes to English’s approach to the game of basketball, he said it has somewhat evolved over the years. Early in his career, he had a set list of three or four offenses his teams would run, but he realized that coaching that way didn’t help the players learn the game at a fundamental level.
“What we ended up doing was switching things up and going with a read-and-react type of offense,” English said. “Our goal is to teach kids how to understand the game and how to see the game. If you catch the ball, rather than just knowing you have to get from point A to point B, you should be able to see for yourself what your options are and how to make something happen.”
Using a read-and-react offense requires more skill and basketball knowhow from his players, but English said it helps them develop a far greater understanding of the game.
Defensively, English likes to run a 1-3-1 zone defense, as well as a heaping dose on man-to-man defense. English always makes sure his team can play either style with equal effectiveness, and switch between them on the fly.
Heading into this year, English knew this team had the chance to be something special. After a magical run through the playoffs the year before that ended with a nailbiter defeat at the hands of state powerhouse Martins Mill, English said he knew his boys were hungry to show the world of Texas high school basketball that their postseason performance wasn’t a fluke.
It didn’t take long into the season for the world to see that the Rebels, and English, weren’t messing around. The team, powered by suffocating defense and a high-powered offense, began obliterating teams left and right. For English, though, the season’s turning point was a loss.
“Heading into that first McLeod game, I was really unsure of how we’d do,” English said. “We’d just come off a quarantine due to Covid, and then in our first game back, we played terribly, even though we won. I thought, ‘Oh, McLeod is going to smoke us.’ That’s not what happened. It was an overtime game, and we barely lost. I knew that if we could play McLeod that close when we weren’t close to being at our best, then we could really do some damage when we’re at our best.”
And do damage the Rebels did. With an average margin of plus-23, they quickly became accustomed to winning.
“A big part of this year was getting our guys to buy in and believe that we belong in the same conversation as teams like Martins Mill,” English said. “And as the season went on, you really did see that confidence and mentality spread throughout the team.
One of the biggest hurdles this year was the Covid-19 pandemic and its wide-reaching effects, English said. The team missed significant time due to quarantining, and he had to contend with the general air of uncertainty surrounding everything.
“I used it as more motivation, and told them ‘Hey guys, we don’t know when it’s going to end..’” English said. “‘We need to bust our butts and go out and give it everything we’ve got every day, because that day may be the last we get together.’”
The motivation worked, and Rivercrest blitzed through the regular season and the opening few rounds of the playoffs.
“This was a great season,” English said. “I think we could’ve gone farther, but I have nothing but pride for how the kids fought all year.”
For English, the job of a coach has just as much, if not more, to do with preparing players for life as it does with teaching them the ins and outs of basketball.
“The wins and the district titles are great and all that, but my philosophy on coaching is to help these kids become better people,” he said. “If I can do that, I can rest easy knowing that I’ve done my job. Most of the time, when we’re talking about basketball, it’s in the context of what they’re going to get out of it for the rest of their life.”
