North Lamar Panther Jaxon Spangler was the very definition of dominant in his team’s 5-0 win over Gilmer on Friday, as he stymied the Buckeyes’ bats with a no-hitter.
Spangler walked two batters and also beaned a pair, but aside from that allowed no one else on base. All the while, the lefty made the opposing batters look downright silly, striking out 16 Buckeyes in the process.
At the plate, North Lamar got on the scoreboard in the third inning, when Cason Blease smacked a hard ground ball to center field, scoring teammate Jackson Brasseux, who reached base earlier in the inning on a pop-up.
In the fifth, Tripp Thoms scored after Matthew Sandlin grounded into a fielder’s choice. Later in that same inning, Sandlin came home on a wild pitch by Gilmer.
The next two runs in the low-scoring affair didn’t ome until the final inning, as the Gilmer pitcher walked in a run after loading the bases, and Fendley later scored on another wild pitch.
Jackson Brasseux and Cole Fendley each finished the day with multiple hits, and Sandlin, Blease and Conner Watson all had RBIs.
