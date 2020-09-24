The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team continued its blisteringly hot start to district play on Tuesday, easily downing Grand Saline in straight sets 25-10. 25-16, 25-12 to improve their undefeated district record to 5-0.
“I was pleased with how we played,” head coach Emily Vanderburg said. “We stayed focused on our game and not letting our level of play drop.”
Reese Parris led the Lady Patriots’ scoring attack, finishing the match with 16 kills to go along with a pair of blocks. TJ Folse also provided a scoring spark, tallying 11 kills and a block.
Kyndal Yaross had five kills and 10 digs, while Ali Sessums had a pair of kills and a team-high 13 digs.
Chloe Raley’s service game was on point, as she served up six aces in the match, as well as leading the team with 34 assists and finishing with six digs as well. Lanna Riney added eight digs.
Vanderburg said she’s been especially proud of the team in recent matches, as they’ve been without one of the team’s offensive and defensive focal points, Abi Farmer, who’s been injured.
“I think it says a lot about our fight and grit, the way we’ve been able to play, because they really stepped up in her absence,” she said. “Lots of these matches have been tough, but the girls have really stepped up. That match (last Friday) against Rains, they were not just undefeated in district, but overall; and we went and played a really tough match and beat them at their house.”
Vanderburg said she expects Farmer to return to play by the end of next week.
The Lady Patriots will next take the court Friday when they travel to take on the rival Chisum Lady Mustangs at Chisum.
“Chisum is a solid team, so we’ll need to bring our A-game,” Vanderburg said. “It’s a rivalry game, so both sides are going to be hyped. We need to make sure we stay focused and just play our game.”
