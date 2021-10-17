Playing in a rare Thursday night game, the Hugo Buffaloes took command from the very first play and never relented, downing Valliant 47-21, improving to 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in district play.
The Hugo defense set the tone out of the gate, forcing a quick three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, punctuated by a pair of big tackles by defensive end G’Mariyon Wallace.
Then, after the statement by the defense, the team wasted absolutely no time in getting some points on the scoreboard. Running back La’Marcus Davis received Valliant’s punt and ran the ball 65 yards into the endzone, juking out a pair of outmatched defenders in the process, to give his team a 6-0 lead.
Another defensive stop by the imposing Buffalo defense gave the offense the ball back in short order, and on the very first play of the drive, Wallace made his presence felt on that side of the ball too, shaking off a pair of would-be tacklers and evading some more as he found open field and exploded to the endzone on a touchdown run of nearly 70 yards, putting his team up 12-0 roughly halfway through the opening quarterback.
The next possession also opened up with a touchdown on the first play, this time coming on a pass from quarterback Landon Lemmons to a wide-open Aden Parish, who helped put his team up 17-0 after the team nailed the extra point.
The team’s start to the game was the very definition of efficiency, scoring three touchdowns in just two plays from the line of scrimmage.
“I think we executed, but that wasn’t our best,” Davis said. “I know we can play even better.”
And the team wasn’t done with its opening-quarter barrage, either, scoring again on a 10-yard completion to Ashton Barnett to give his team a 26-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs got onto the board early in the second, as they exploited a defensive breakdown, capitalizing on a couple missed tackles to score from 48 yards out following a short pass, bringing the score to 26-7.
The Bulldogs scored again later in the quarter, and the Buffaloes responded in kind, scoring on a sweep by Davis from 16 yards out, and then just moments later on a 65-yard pick-six by Barnett, building their lead back up to a three-score advantage at 40-14 by halftime.
The second half was less explosive for the Buffaloes, as several starters stayed on the bench in a game that already felt over, though even when turning to a lineup of mostly backups, Hugo was still able to find success on both sides of the ball.
Dashon Sims, De’Koryian Mitchell and Cam Holt were among the players who made a big second half impact, racking up the rushing and receiving yards as the team stayed aggressive.
Barnett added one more score to the effort for good measure, scoring on a cross-field pass from Lemmons from eight yards out.
Davis had a chance to add to the team’s margin of victory late in the fourth quarter when he found himself running down the sideline with no defenders close to stopping him, though he ran out of bounds with about 30 yards until the endzone.
“I wanted him to run out of bounds so that it didn’t look like we were running the score up on them, and that’s the sign of a selfless player right there,” head coach Krystipher Gross said.
Next up for Hugo is Antlers, a team that’s undefeated heading into the late-season meeting.
“That’s the most important game of the year, simply put,” Davis said. “We’ve got to work hard this week and come out next Friday ready to go.”
