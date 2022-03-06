The Paris Wildcats fought to the bitter end against the Dallas-Carter Cowboys, but their phenomenal season came to an end Friday, as they fell 70-61 in the regional semifinals.
The first half was a wild, back-and-forth battle, and it was Paris that came out with momentum on its side. Good looks at the rim from in close, coupled with good play in transition off of Dallas-Carter’s misses, helped give the Wildcats a quick 6-0 lead in the opening few minutes of the game.
The lead quickly evaporated, however, with Carter using a quick spurt of offense to tie things up at 6-6.
From there, the two teams all but traded baskets for the rest of the quarter, and the rest of the half as a whole.
A pair of baskets late in the first quarter put the Cowboys up six at the end of the opening quarter, and then a 3-pointer to open the second gave them a nine-point lead over Paris.
Foul trouble played a key role in the offensive outburst from the Cowboys. Two quick fouls on Paris’ do-it-all senior leader Jaelyn Lee meant he was forced into a more passive role defensively, not contesting drives to the rim for fear of picking up what would have been a disastrous third foul in just the opening quarter.
“Those fouls affected how aggressive we could be on defense,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “Getting quick fouls like that puts you in a bit of a bind.”
Paris responded with a run of their own, and within minutes had cut the deficit down to just one thanks to a 14-6 run that brought the score to 25-24 in Dallas-Carter’s favor.
The surge was jump-started by senior Garrius Savage, who scored three straight Paris buckets, first hitting a 3-pointer on the wing, and then twice taking his defender off the dribble as he slashed his way to the rim.
But while Savage got Paris’ electric second quarter started, it was Lee who quickly put the team on his back and willed the Wildcats back into the contest.
Lee drained a trio of 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the first half, each one coming off-balance and over the outstretched arms of a hapless defender.
“It got to the point where they realized there was just nothing they could do to guard him,” Steed said.
Lee tied the game back up at 27-27 by converting an and-one play, and then after Dallas-Carter retook a three-point lead on the ensuing possession, Lee tied the game right back up again with a stepback 3-pointer.
With just under a minute and a half left in the half, Paris regained the lead for the first time since the closing minutes of the first quarter when Braylon Mickens scored in the paint while drawing contact, and with the ensuing free throw put the Wildcats back on top 33-31.
Mickens had a terrific game, scoring 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting, also grabbing six rebounds and blocking a pair of shots.
“He was going up against guys with a lot of length and size on him, and he did better than hold his own,” Steed said.
The second quarter ultimately ended with Paris trailing by a single basket, down 38-36, but headed into the third quarter it was nevertheless the Wildcats who had all the momentum on their side.
And they used that momentum to build a quick four-point lead with baskets from Savage, Lee and Mickens that put Paris up 42-38, but the Cowboys responded with a 3-pointer and a flurry of baskets to take a 45-44 lead.
Paris would not lead again.
The Cowboys took control of the game for the remainder of the third, taking advantage of a cold spell from Paris, pulling ahead by as many as nine at one point and by seven headed into the final quarter.
“I don’t really think anything changed in the second half,” Steed said. “But in the first half, every time Braylon and Jaelyn got the ball they were scoring. (Dallas-Carter) tried to keep the ball out of their hands, and nobody else was really that hot for us.”
Things continued to go south in the fourth quarter, with Dallas-Carter extending its lead to as many as 12 points. The Wildcats refused to go down without a fight, however, and with just under a minute left in the game, a basket in the paint by Mickens cut the deficit down to just four, 65-61.
That would prove to be as close as Paris got though, as they were unable to knock down another shot and the Cowboys made the most of their trips to the free throw line as the Wildcats were forced to intentionally foul.
Lee’s 23 points led the team, and Mickens’ 20 and Savage’s 11 joined him in double figures. Micah Jenkins and Carlton Hicks were the only other Wildcats to score, finishing with four and three points, respectively.
The loss marked an end to a season that saw the Wildcats add another district title to their ever-growing trophy case, and reach the regional tournament for the sixth time in the past eight years.
“I’m so proud of them for everything they did this year and for just how hard they fought today,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “There’s 200-something teams in the state of Texas, and most of them would love to have been in the spot we are right now.”
Steed in particular thanked the squad’s seniors — Lee, Mickens, Savage, Jenkins and Keaton Behn — for what they meant to the basketball program over the last four years.
“They really came on and started growing by leaps and bounds as sophomores and juniors, and then this year they took the reins and just had a really good year,” Steed said. “They can all be proud of the year they had.”
