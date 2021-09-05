North Lamar and Paris athletes were well-represented on the winners’ podium this past week at the Pittsburg Cross Country meet, with several represetatives from both schools displaying dominance.
The North Lamar Pantherettes and Ladycats tied for second at the event, with North Lamar winning the tiebreaker. And on the boys side, the Paris Wildcats were able to nab sole possession of the second place finish thanks to strong performances all around.
The Pantherettes were led by Emery Reaves, who finished atop the podium with a first-place finish, running the course in just a hair over 13 minutes. Also doing well for the squad was Emerson Putman, Emeri Watson and Kaylee Knight.
For the Ladycats, Shamyia Holt wasn’t far behind Reaves, placing second. Also finishing in the top 10 for Paris was Anna Grace Blassingame, at eighth and Lorena Alvarez at 10th.
On the boys’ side, Wildcat Adam Hartman finished with the third best time, while Pablo Melguizo and Noah Allen finished sixth and 13th, respectively.
And Panthers Philip Tabor and Riley Reaves each finished in the top 10, at seventh and ninth respectively.
