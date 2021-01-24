The Paris Ladycats finished Friday’s soccer match against Sulphur Springs in a 1-1 stalemate. The game was played as part of the preseason Terrell Tournament.
The Ladycats’ lone goal of the match was scored by junior Macey McAmis, coming off an assist by fellow junior Eva Vogt.
The day before, the Ladycats went 1-1 in a pair of games, losing to Waxahachie Life and downing Terrell.
In the win over Terrell, which the Ladycats took 2-0, junior Ashley McGuire scored both goals with assists from McAmis and Vogt. In the 5-1 loss to Waxahachie Life, Vogt scored Paris’ goal, with an assist coming from senior Bryce Mills.
