On the softball diamond, Honey Grove Lady Warrior Makiyah Johnson is as well-rounded as they come. After a stellar high school career, she will continue her athletic career at the next level after signing her letter of commitment to play for Galveston College.
Johnson said she can hardly remember what made her want to begin playing softball. What she does know, though, is that she may as well have been born with a bat in her hands.
“I started playing tee-ball when I was really young, but right away I realized that was too slow for me,” she said with a laugh. “I wanted to up the intensity, so I started playing select ball when I was about eight or nine, and I’ve been playing it and loving it ever since.”
Johnson had an immediate knack for the game, and coupled with her top-notch athleticism, she quickly found it made more sense to play against competition significantly older and more experienced than her.
“I’ve always played up,” she said. “When I first started, it wasn’t really competitive enough. So when I was nine, I was playing against teams where the girls were 14 and 15.”
Johnson also played for the Lady Warriors basketball team throughout her high school career and ran track in middle school, but softball has always held a special place in her heart.
“Softball is definitely my favorite sport because it’s fast-paced and it’s easy to set yourself apart from people,” Johnson said. “It gives you the chance to do once-in-a-lifetime things.”
With her high aptitude for the sport, Johnson became the ultimate utility player. Over the years she spent time as both a catcher and outfielder, and this season was called upon to be the Lady Warriors’ starting pitcher, a position she hadn’t played extensively since she was a middle schooler. Suffice it to say, she was nevertheless brilliant.
“She’s the definition of a utility player,” head coach Carley Price said. “You can play her anywhere on the field and know she’s going to be dependable.”
Johnson said she’s enjoyed playing every position, and certainly enjoyed filling the role of ace in her senior campaign. However, the outfield is where she feels most comfortable, and it’s where she’ll be playing when she dons a Galveston College jersey.
“The outfield is where I’m really able to take advantage of my quickness to do the most good,” she explained.
And at the plate, she’s just as reliable, establishing herself as not just the biggest threat on her team, but one of the biggest offensive threats in her entire district. And Johnson possesses a skill few players do: she’s a true switch-hitter, equally capable batting from either side of the plate.
“My hitting coach told me, ‘You’re super fast; coaches would really notice your speed from the left side,’” Johnson said.
Looking back on her career with the Lady Warriors, Johnson said her favorite memory came in her sophomore season, when the team won its district and then made it all the way to the regional finals.
“That season was so perfect,” she said. “Words can’t even describe it; it was as if everything just went perfectly for us.”
Looking forward to things to come, Johnson said she’s looking forward to playing for Galveston for a year before transferring to a four-year university.
“I actually am only allowed to play there one year, because of the amount of college credits I already have,” Johnson said. “But I’m excited to take my game to the next level and continue to compete.”
