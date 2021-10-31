In a rare Week 10 non-conference game, the Paris Wildcats were firing on all cylinders as they took care of the Wylie East Raiders 35-14 in a Thursday-night tuneup game. Offensively, the Wildcats had almost 300 yards of total offense. It was the defense, however, that took the spotlight.
Paris forced four Wylie East fumbles in the masterwork, recovering three of them. On top of the fumble recoveries, Wildcat Dakarian Robinson came away with an interception that was returned 55 yards for a touchdown.
“I’ve challenged our guys over the last couple of weeks that we need to play complimentary football and put all phases together and we’ve done that the last few weeks,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said after the game. “It starts with our defense. That’s what we’re built with.”
The Wildcats forced two fumbles on the Raiders’ first two drives of the game. After getting the opening kickoff, Wylie East moved the ball 24 yards before fumbling on the fourth play of the game. Lyric Tredwell recovered for Paris. The next drive went the same distance and had the same results. This time it was Jaidyn Fuller on the recovery.
Off the first two turnovers, the Wildcats were able to capitalize for seven points. After the first recovery, the Wildcats only needed three plays to find the end zone. Facing a third and five from their own 44-yard line, Luke Hohenberger handed the ball to GiTaeus Young. After getting around the edge, Young put on the afterburners and outran everyone for a touchdown.
At the half, the game was tied at 7-7. That would change quickly in the second half. Paris opened up the quarter heading into wind gusts of 40 mph. That didn’t stop the offense, though. Paris drove 75 yards in 10 plays to regain the lead.
“We ran our option all the way down the field to start the third quarter against the wind and it was huge,” Hohenberger said. “It was methodical and in turn the way we were attacking. We used our option game and kept picking up first downs. It was huge.”
The score came from Tredwell on a one yard run to give the Wildcats a seven point advantage. Paris had a chance to really put the game away soon after that. Kicking into the wind, Paul Torres kicked the ball and the wind caught it. The ball came down around midfield and the Wildcats jumped on it at the 46 yard line of the Raiders. Paris offense was held to a three-and-out on that drive.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats did put it away. After Trent Tennon recovered the third fumble of the night, Hohenberger made them pay on the next play. The senior quarterback hit Young in stride for a 32 yard touchdown to put the Wildcats up by two touchdowns. The next drive for the Raiders ended when Robinson picked off a pass and scampered in and out of defenders for a 55 yard score.
Both teams would score late touchdowns, including a seven yard strike from Hohenberger to Tennon. It was a play in which Hohenberger ran around and bought time until his receivers could get some separation. After scrambling to his right, he cut it back the other direction. It looked like he might try and run for the score himself. At the last minute, though, he spotted Tennon all alone in the end zone. Torres finished the scoring by converting his fifth extra point.
The Wildcats will finish out the regular season and district play next Friday when they travel to play Argyle.
