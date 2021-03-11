The Rivercrest Lady Rebels got out to a fast start against their fellow Red River Valley opponent, the Chisum Lady Mustangs, and didn’t look back en route to a 13-1 victory.
The Lady Rebels came out of the gate swinging — literally — and tripled in two of their first three at-bats to take a quick 1-0 lead when Korie Mankins drove in Abby Ross.
They would tack on another four runs in the next inning, and it would prove to be one of three occasions that the Lady Rebels would post a quartet of runs in a single inning throughout the game.
After a pair of hits by Anna Guest and Madelyn Easley, Logan Huddleston drove them home with another triple — the team’s third in just two innings. And in the very next at-bat, Rylie Huddleston drove in her sister with a well-hit single.
“It was a great day offensively,” Rivercrest head softball coach Kara Crawford said. “We were aggressive early in the count and jumped out on them. It was a total team effort too, and lots of them got involved.”
Rivercrest would also post four runs in the fourth, thanks to RBIs from Rylie Huddleston, Macy Childres, Mankins and McKenzie Walton; and again in the sixth, thanks to timely hitting by Ross, Walton and Bailie English.
The Lady Mustangs’ lone run came in the third, when Emma Garner scored on a hard-hit single by Hallie Miller.
Childres was excellent on the mound for Rivercrest, giving up just five hits and a single walk while throwing a complete game.
“She was great on the mound,” Crawford said. “She didn’t let many runners on, and when she did she was always able to get out of the jam.”
Ross and Mankins each finished with three hits for Rivercrest, while Rylie Huddleston, Logan Huddleston and Walton contributed two apiece.
“This was definitely encouraging,” Crawford said of the total team effort. “It’s eye-opening because we weren’t sure how good we could be, but I think this game showed we can be really good. This is the best we’ve played all year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.