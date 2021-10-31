When the volleyball season wrapped up on Tuesday, the Paris Ladycats and North Lamar Pantherettes found themselves tied for second in the district standings. Having also split their pair of regular season meetings, the two rivals met one last time on Friday to determine seeding and bragging rights, and the match lived up to the hype surrounding it.
The two teams pushed one another to their limits, but ultimately it was Paris that came away victorious in four sets, locking up the second seed in the playoffs with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25 win.
The first set opened with an early spurt by the Pantherettes, as a Kate Rainey ace and some strong hitting by middle blocker Lauren Dority helped the team build up a quick four point lead at 10-6.
However, the Ladycats answered back, and in no time they had evened the score up at 13-13 on a well-placed attack by Macey McAmis.
McAmis, entering the game with well over 500 kills on the season, was the prime concern for the Pantherettes, who shadowed her with two and oftentimes even three blockers at a time. However, despite their best efforts, the senior Ladycat was still able to impose her will, racking up kills through North Lamar’s triple and double-blocks, ultimately finishing the match with 28 kills.
“I really feel like this was one of those games where I was just on,” McAmis said after the game, still trying to catch her breath. “I knew I had to find a way to get kills and help my team.”
“(North Lamar) did do a good job of trying to stay on her, but she’s just smart and she’s really good at finding any open areas,” Paris head coach Ashley Green said of McAmis. “She’s got a great court awareness about her and that’s what allows her to do what she does.”
McAmis was far from the only player who made an impact for the Ladycats, though. Setters Lilly Lewis and Eva Vogt each made impacts with both their passing and hitting, and the Ladycats also got a boost from Jakiya Williams, who provided some impressive digs defensively and some timely kills to aid the team offensively.
“Getting some kills from her and getting everyone involved in the offense is what I was hoping for, and then in the last set we really saw her come alive,” Green said.
Behind McAmis’ leadership and a balanced attack around her, the Ladycats were able to take the lead for good in the first set when a kill by McAmis put the team up 17-16.
In the second set, the two teams traded blows practically from start to finish. The final margin of four points was the largest of the set, and for the vast majority of the second set, the two rival squads stayed within a point or two of one another.
Stepping up in a big way for the Pantherettes was senior Hannah Titlow, who generated a number of kills and also made impressive defensive plays on the back row.
“Hannah went from being just a right side hitter for the past two years to now being a front row, six-rotation player,” North Lamar coach Sara Beth Upchurch said of Titlow. “The way she’s grown as a player and embraced her role and stepped up as a leader has meant so much to me and to her team. And she’s just so, so consistent on that back line.”
It wasn’t until the tail end of the set that the Pantherettes began pulling away, turning a 21-19 lead into a 24-20 lead in seemingly no time, and after one last kill by Vogt, Pantherette Lauren Dority finished the set off with a thunderous kill at the net.
For much of the third set, things seemed to be going completely in Paris’ favor. Many rallies were long and saw great highlights from both teams, but things seemed to be bouncing in the Ladycats’ favor more often than not.
On the rally that put the Ladycats up 10-5 in the third set, Pantherette Kate Rainey ran from one end of the back row to the other three times, making incredible diving digs to keep the point alive twice before the third Paris attack was just out of her reach.
The Ladycats built up a commanding 10-point lead with a kill down the line by McAmis, and then a Pantherette miscommunication gave Paris its largest lead of the entire match, at 11 points.
After that, though, the tides began to turn. The Pantherettes mounted a furious comeback, with Rainey, Dority and Titlow all playing a role. Soon, the 11-point deficit had shrunk to just a four-point deficit, and the contingent of North Lamar fans who had made the short drive over to Wildcat Gymnasium were electric.
It ultimately proved to be too little too late, as a kill by Lewis and an attack by the Pantherettes that sailed long gave Paris the set, but it was North Lamar that entered the fourth set with all the momentum.
“I told my girls, ‘Look, we were down 11 and ended up with the same score as those first two sets,’” Upchurch said. “I really felt like we were going to ride that into the fourth set.”
And ride it into the fourth set they did. The Ladycats briefly led midway through the fourth set, even stretching their lead up to three on a big kill by senior Asia Moore, but for the majority of the set it was the Pantherettes who maintained a modest lead, and up 23-19, it looked like a fifth set was inevitable.
It was then that the Paris Ladycats flipped the script from the prior set, rattling off five straight points and serving to win the match up 24-23 after a huge kill by Lewis.
North Lamar managed to finally break Paris’ serve, but after a pair of uncharacteristic mistakes from both teams extended the match, it was McAmis who put the game away for Paris with a resounding kill to the shallow middle of the court.
“It was the fire from everyone,” McAmis said. “It took all of us to do that. We didn’t want to go to a fifth set … and we didn’t want to be third.”
The Ladycats will play Henderson in the bi-district round on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at home in Wildcat Gymnasium. The North Lamar Pantherettes will face Spring Hill at Pittsburg at 7 p.m., also on Tuesday.
“I feel like we’re playing really good, and I hope this win transfers into our playoffs,” Lewis said. “If we stay together as a team, we can do pretty much anything.”
