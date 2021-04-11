The Prairiland Lady Patriots played seven innings of intense softball on Friday night ... and then played roughly half of a new game after that. Unfortunately, the Lady Pats dropped their senior night thriller 4-3 to Grand Saline after roughly three and a half hours.
The Lady Patriots got on the board first, initially with an RBI single by Kyndal Yaross in the third inning, and then with an RBI triple by McKenna Guest in the fourth.
Grand Saline would score two runs in the fifth, and that’s where the score would remain until the 11th inning.
The Grand Saline bats were able to come alive in the top of the 11th, scoring two runs. Prairiland refused to go down without a fight, however, and the Lady Pats scored one more on a sacrifice fly by senior Grace Unruh that allowed Kirsten Bridges to score.
Despite only garnering three runs in the loss, Prairiland dominated their opponent at the plate, only struggling to cash in with runners on base. The team finished with 15 hits to Grand Saline’s two.
Unruh got the start on the mound for her senior night and made the most of it, striking out a jaw-dropping 14 batters in eight stellar innings of play.
Head coach Brian Morris did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
