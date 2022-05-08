The Rivercrest Rebels entered the playoffs as a fourth seed, and matched up against a top-seeded Alba-Golden squad. They weren’t intimidated, however, and pulled off an upset victory in Game 1 by a 4-2 score.
Three of Rivercrest’s runs came in the third inning, with RBIs from Kirk Killian and Connor Young, and another run being walked in as Ethan Taylor drew a walk.
They added one more insurance run in the final inning, with Killian again finding the RBI on a sharply-hit ground ball to left field.
Connor Young pitched the first six innings, only allowing two hits, and Killian closed the game out and got the save.
The second game, played Saturday, finished past press time. See coverage in the Tuesday edition of The Paris News.
