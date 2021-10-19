For most of her life, Chisum Lady Mustang Hannah Ford has all but lived on the ball field. Now, she’s guaranteed to spend a bit more time playing the game she loves after committing to play for the Vernon College softball team.
Ford remembers spending her earliest years at baseball diamonds, watching her brother play. So when she became old enough to pick up a bat and glove herself, it seemed like the most natural thing in the world.
“I grew up at the ballpark, either watching my brother or me going to games,” Ford said. “Until I was old enough to play myself, though, I was watching my brother.”
And when Ford began playing softball with her fellow preteens, she took an immediate liking to it. Not long after that, some of the more enthusiastic young softballers in the area formed a travel team, and the rest was history.
As Ford grew older, her love for the game blossomed, as did her knack for it. She began playing on more and more competitive teams, and by the time she was around 12 years old, the game had become something more than a hobby, she said.
“Almost all of my favorite memories growing up are through softball,” Ford said. “It allowed me to meet people from all over the country and all walks of life. I’ve been to Florida, Colorado — one time we even played a team from Canada, so that was super neat.
“I think it was around the time I was 12 or 13 that I decided it was something I wanted to really take seriously. That’s around the time you sit down and think if this is something that you want to devote the time to, and the money to. And I figured that I wanted to play at the next level. I’d see college softball on TV, and I knew I wanted that to be me.”
It was on one of her earliest travel teams — Tenacity — that Ford began playing catcher. Arguably the most challenging and important position on any softball or baseball team, Ford excelled behind the plate.
“I really liked it because it allows you to survey the whole field and know what’s going on, and I’ve always felt like it’s more of a leadership-type position,” she said.
When Ford got to high school, she was already far ahead of the curve in terms of her skill on the diamond, and it didn’t take long for her to make a big impact
for Chisum.
At the plate, she’s been nothing short of stellar in her time at Chisum, establishing herself as one of the most fearsome hitters in the Red River Valley.
“Her success at the plate stems from that bulldog mentality she has,” Chisum head softball coach Denise Holland said. “She goes up there and is determined to get on base, and wants to do whatever she can to beat that pitcher. She’s got an explosiveness that can totally change a game.”
And in her catching, too, Ford proved to be one of the best around.
“She’s a true catcher,” Holland said. “She keeps her eye on the entire field, she’s a leader and isn’t afraid to talk, and she works so well with her pitchers too. And that’s even more critical on a team like ours where, even though we have girls who can pitch and are good at it, we don’t have someone whose number one position is pitcher.”
With her from the very start of her softball journey was Holland, who was also Ford’s coach on the first two travel teams she played for, the Lady Mustangs and Tenacity.
“It’s an exciting journey that I’ve been blessed to be a part of,” Holland said of coaching Ford since the beginning of her softball career. “I got to see her growth as a player and all the a-ha moments.”
When it came time to begin looking at potential colleges to play for, Ford was immediately impressed with Vernon College and the school’s coaching staff. However, a wrench was thrown into things when, shortly after she decided to commit to Vernon College, the coaching staff that recruited her and impressed her so much left the school.
She gave pause to think about how she wanted to proceed, but when she met the team’s new coaches, her mind was put at ease.
“She was really personable, and it was a great experience,” Ford said of meeting the new head coach at Vernon College. “After that, I knew it would be fine.”
Looking to the future, Ford said she’s ready to tackle her final year of softball for the Lady Mustangs, where team goals include making the playoffs, and personal goals include maintaining her stratospheric batting numbers.
Past that, though, she’s excited to test herself at the next level.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “This has been my dream for so long, and now it’s so close. It’s really happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.