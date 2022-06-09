School might be out, and local athletes won’t be taking part in track and field events for their teams for another eight months, but throughout the Red River Valley, area runners are able to stay active thanks to the Paris Track Club.
Head coach Kevin Atkins started the club in 2019 when he decided that he wanted to find a sport that everyone could participate in during the summer months.
The Paris Track Club is for local athletes from ages 5-18 who want to learn and grow their skills in track. This year, the club has 85 athletes from the majority of the local school districts, including Paris, North Lamar, Honey Grove, Chisum, Cooper, Clarksville and Prairiland.
Paris Track Club competes in a league called Texas Amateur Athletic Federation. It participates in meets throughout the summer and has upcoming meets in July, such as a regional meet that qualifies the top three athletes in each division to participate in the state track meet in Corpus Christi.
“We average taking 30 to 40 kids to the state TAF games, the Texas State track meet,” Atkins said.
Many Paris Track Club athletes that have an aspiration to compete at a collegiate level have an opportunity to perform in front of college scouts and have their times posted for coaches to see their achievements at the state meet.
Practices start in March for younger athletes, and the older athletes join in on practices as soon as the high school track season is over.
Practices aren’t easy for the athletes, as Atkins said it takes a lot to run for the Paris Track Club. The practices are detailed, but they make sure the kids leave with something. The club practices at the Paris Junior High track.
The Paris Track Club has already made an impact on local athletes, as several of the participants made it to the State UIL track meet this past year. Some of Atkins’ athletes participated in the state track meet and turned immediately back to summer track to better themselves for the next school year.
“They went from UIL state track meet right into summer track,” Atkins said. “I will say this about summer track, it’s paid off because these girls have been running for me for the past three years.”
Atkins said the Paris Track Club grows in numbers every year and is always open for new athletes that want to participate in summer track. The registration for Paris Track Club opens every January for the upcoming season. Those interested can contact Atkins through the Paris Track Club Facebook page or by email at coach.atkins34@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.