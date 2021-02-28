Last week, the Pantherette softball team was on the winning end of a no-hitter, and on Friday the baseball team enjoyed a no-hitter of their own, thrown by senior ace Trent Nickerson, and North Lamar downed Winnsboro 11-1.
Nickerson was nearly untouchable, fanning 10 batters over the course of five innings.
Offensively, the Panthers were also stellar, and the only frame they didn’t cross home plate was the first.
Andy Kirk, Gage Reeves, Cody Ausmus, Jace Cooper and Tripp Thoms all tallied multiple hits for North Lamar, led by Reeves who went 3-4 with a trio of RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.