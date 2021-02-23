Last week’s historic winter storms put a temporary hold on all high school sports in Texas, and as a result, the Texas University Interscholastic League — the organization for overseeing all competitive high school athletics in the state — had to tweak its plans for the state basketball tournament.
Ideally, most teams would be playing their third round games by the middle of this week, but many teams still have yet to play their first round matchups because of the temporary hold on athletics as areas dealt with rolling blackouts, burst pipes and treacherous
road conditions.
The Paris Wildcats only played their first round game on Monday, when it was originally supposed to be played in the beginning of the prior week before being pushed back three separate times.
They are far from the only team affected, as Rivercrest, Honey Grove and Chisum all also
faced delays.
Now, class 2A, 4A and 6A teams will play in the state round of the tournament on March 11 for the girls and March 13 for the boys; and class 1A, 3A and 5A will be played in the Alamodome on March 10 for the girls and March 12 for the boys.
