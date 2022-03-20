The Chisum Mustangs turned on the jets in their Friday baseball game against Commerce, racking up 11 steals in an 11-0 win.
Those steals helped account for most of Chisum’s runs, as only four of their 11 runs were driven in by RBIs.
Espn Blyton led the way, stealing three bags en route to a two-run game, and joining Evan Wood and Colton Killingsworth as Mustangs to rack up multiple runs.
On the mound, Kason Fortner held things down for Chisum. He pitched a complete game shutout, racking up 11 big strikeouts and only giving up four hits.
The win gives Chisum the series sweep over Commerce, having won 11-4 against them earlier in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.