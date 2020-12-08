North Lamar Panthers basketball coach David Monds earned his first win as a head coach over the weekend, and it couldn’t have come in a more dramatic fashion against Sulphur Bluff, 43-41.
With the game tied in the closing seconds — and knowing that even if they miss, the game will continue in overtime — the team held for the last shot.
As the clock ticked toward zero, Jackson Brasseux drove into the lane, put up a difficult floater and watched it sail through the net just as the buzzer sounded.
“It’s definitely a memorable way to get your first win; you can’t write it any better than that,” Monds said with a chuckle after the game. “Obviously, you’d rather be up 20 at the end instead of tied, but it was a great feeling and something I’ll always remember.”
North Lamar asserted itself early in the game, with shots falling early and often, and strong defense limiting Sulphur Bluff’s own scoring.
“I care more about energy and effort on defense than shots falling,” Monds said. “If you play with great energy and effort on defense, you can make up for shots not falling.”
Sulphur Bluff made adjustments at halftime, though, and the Panthers had a much harder time scoring in the second half against Sulphur Bluff’s zone defense.
“They came out strong, and it was a dogfight in the second half,” Monds said.
Riley Reeves paced the team offensively with 16 points. Mason Cole scored nine, Brasseux finished with eight and Coreon Jeffrey had five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.