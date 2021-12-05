It was an easy outing for the Honey Grove Warriors on Friday in the Prairiland Tournament, as the basketball team turned up the defensive pressure in a 44-23 beatdown of Whitewright.
The early goings of the game were somewhat back and forth, as the Warriors and Tigers traded the lead back and forth throughout much of the first quarter, and they were tied at 9-9 at the end of the opening period.
It was the second quarter, though, when the Warriors took command of the game. Led by Alex Fisk, who scored in every which way, the Warriors outscored Whitewright 20-8, and entered halftime up 12. The Tigers didn’t have a much better time trying to score in the second half, while Honey Grove continued to click.
Helping lead the defense was Cort Garner, who pressured Whitewright’s ballhandlers, forcing several turnovers.
In the entirety of the second half, the Warriors allowed just seven points.
“We’re starting to learn how to be pretty effective in our man defense finally,” head coach Homer Garner said. “They’re doing a good job learning it on the run, because tournament time means there’s no practice time.”
Fisk led his team in scoring with 12 points. Cort Garner scored 10, Jarvis Hill had eight, Kedran Leshaw had five, Brody Mahan scored four, Levi Beaver had three and Jordan Woods scored two.
