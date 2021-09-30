It didn’t take long for the Paris Ladycats to assert themselves Tuesday night against the visiting Pittsburg Lady Pirates. The Ladycats cruised to a three set win — 25-14, 25-7, 25-20 — to start district play with a 2-0 record.
“We came out with fire and I could just tell that everything looked good from serve-receive to hitting,” head coach Ashley Green said after the game. “We just knew we had a good game plan and we wanted to beat them in three.”
Led by the senior group, Paris High didn’t trail until the beginning of the third set. The Ladycats jumped out to an early 9-3 lead, thanks in part to Macey McAmis serving a couple of aces as well as kills from Lilly Lewis, Asia Moore and McAmis.
Paris got five aces in that first set, including three from McAmis. The other two came from Moore. The serving domination continued into the second set. Lewis, also a senior, served 15 straight, scoring 14 straight points in the process.
“Well I was trying my best to get at least 15 (points); that was my goal,” Lewis said about her serving run to start the second set. “I got five in a row. Then it was, ‘OK, I’m gonna get 10 in a row. Then I’m gonna get 15 in a row.’ And unfortunately, I got just short of 15.”
Besides her serving, Lewis also had nine digs, 11 kills and 17 assists.
“I definitely get the most excited out of other people’s success,” Lewis continued. “If I set someone up and they get a really good kill, it makes me feel good because I set them up for that.”
Most of her sets went to McAmis, who led the team with 17 kills. Lewis wasn’t the only one spreading the ball around, though. Senior Eva Vogt led the team with 22 assists. She also contributed 14 digs and five kills for the Ladycats.
“This week we’re trying to really push the other people who don’t get to play as much,” coach Green said. “That way, when we do play those bigger teams, everybody’s contributing and not just a few here and there. Everybody has a part and everybody has a role on the team.”
Senior Bella Hill led the team with 15 digs. She also had three assists. McAmis also added six digs for Paris. Asia Moore had five kills and six digs. Asia Johnson had three kills. Lataria King finished with five digs while Jakiya Williams had one. Freshman Elizabeth Harper came in and got the last five points at the service line for Paris.
