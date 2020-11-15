For the third time in four years, the Rivercrest Rebels were able to hoist the bi-district trophy and proclaim victory. In a battle royale that was a nail-biter to the finish, the Rebels defeated the Collinsville Pirates, 20-14.
The old saying “defense wins games” certainly proved true Thursday night in Bonham. Both defenses dug in their heels and clashed at the line of scrimmage to force turnovers and put their offenses back on the field.
“We knew their quarterback was really good and their coaching staff does a good job scheming both offensively and defensively,” head coach Lance Connot said. “There were some things they did tonight they hadn’t shown before. We knew it was going to be a battle coming in and our kids did a great job of scrapping throughout the whole game.”
Pirate quarterback Luis Hernandez gave the Rebels fits all night with his sneaky run-pass option offense.
Not fitting the prototypical build of a quarterback, Hernandez used his brute strength and football savvy to shake off would-be sacks and tackles for loss. Hernandez fought his way through the line of scrimmage from nine yards out to put the Pirates on the board first but the Rebs held strong and stopped the two-point conversion making it 6-0.
Rivercrest seemed snakebit on their first two offensive series as they struggled to move the ball and quarterback Will Grider fumbled while lunging for yards.
“Things didn’t start out good for us tonight,” senior receiver Bradyn English said. “We fumbled the ball a couple of times and shot ourselves in the foot with penalties but we faced the adversity head on and stayed in the game.”
However, three rapid screen passes to Zachariah Lane opened up the field and made way for the Rebels’ first touchdown.
Grider hit Brayden English in the left flat. English made a dazzling 44-yard run to paydirt as he left a pile of Pirates on the ground in his wake. Connor Young made the PAT and Rivercrest edged ahead, 7-6.
Collinsville answered back with a steady dose of Hernandez gashing up the middle, grinding out yard after yard. He then escaped an attempted sack and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hernandez to put his Pirates in the lead 14-7.
Rivercrest retaliated swiftly on the first play of the drive.
“I noticed what formation they were in and I saw no one was there to cover me so I headed straight downfield,” English said. “Luckily, Will (Grider) saw me and we connected for a 60-yard TD to tie for the half and head in with some hope.”
The score stayed tied for much of the third quarter as Collinsville gobbled up time on the clock with a six minute drive that landed them at the goal line.
Connot’s defense tightened their belts and defended their endzone with huge hits by Carson Whitley and Atlee Roberts.
Hernandez attempted a Tim Tebow-esque jump-pass into the endzone but senior safety Eli Bivins was there to intercept the ball and stop the Pirates in their tracks.
Bivins has been on fire the last several games, tallying up five interceptions and leading the Rebs in tackles.
The two teams wrestled back and forth the next several minutes but the Rebels finally ended the tug-of-war with one of the most amazing catches of the year.
Grider was pushed out of the pocket and scrambled right as he launched a “hail mary” intended for Lane. However, Lane was trapped in double coverage and had to track back to jump between the two Pirates to keep them from intercepting the ball.
At the same time, Chris Randolph came like a bullet across the field and slid under all three players who were in the air and somehow caught the ball underneath like a sliding center fielder. At the precipice of the endzone, Grider followed Cole Carson and Noah Altal through the middle for the final score of the night.
Young’s point-after was blocked but Rivercrest had taken the lead 20-14.
Collinsville pounded down the field for their final drive. The closing scene was as dramatic as a Shakespearean play. On the Rebels’ 13 yard line, facing a fourth and one, Hernandez dropped back to pass.
Roberts broke through the line of scrimmage in hot pursuit of the quarterback. Being chased towards the sideline and in Roberts’ crosshairs, Hernandez shook off Roberts at the last second and somehow managed to get a pass off towards J. Hernandez who was alone in the end zone. The pass was on point but Lane arrived just in time to bat the ball away and put the lid on the game for good.
“Their defense did a good job and we weren’t able to rip off any big runs but we did enough to sustain some drives,” Connot said. “We were able to get off some quick passes and a couple of deep balls to help keep us in a position to win.”
Grider finished the night going 9-15 passing with 168 yards in the air and 34 yards of rushing. Young tallied up 56 yards on the ground and went 2 for 3 on extra point attempts. English led the receivers with 104 yards and two touchdowns while Randolph and Lane combined for 64 yards.
Rivercrest will play Crawford Friday night at the infamous Gopher Bowl in Grand Prairie at 7:30.
