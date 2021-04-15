The Prairiland Patriots baseball team played well against Rains on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as they fell 5-1.
Rains was able to largely stifle Prairiland’s bats, limiting them to three hits for the entire game.
The team’s lone run came in the sixth inning, when a sacrifice fly from Blake Lewis allowed teammate Gage Bankhead — who reached base earlier in the inning on a single — to tag up.
