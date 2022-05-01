The Paris Wildcats ended their season on a high note Friday, dominating the Pittsburg Pirates 18-8.
While Paris would go on to win comfortably by double digits, it was Pittsburg that jumped out to an early lead, scoring six runs over the span of the first two innings.
Paris got three runs in the second with a home run by Jay Heath and a pair of RBIs by Kolton Keeling, but it was in the fourth inning that the team began to dominate.
Nine Wildcat runs were scored in the fourth, with Adam Clement, Preston Harper, Keeling and Jack Brazeal all driving in runs. The team batted through the entire order, and Clement had two at-bats in the frame.
JC Garcia tripled in the next inning, scoring Harper and pushing the score to 13-6 in Paris’ favor.
Five more runs came in the sixth, with big hits by Clement, Carson Day, and Keeling getting runs across home plate.
Heath and Harper each racked up a trio of hits; Clement, Garcia and Keeling all finished with two; and Brazeal, Joey Allen, Day and Dalyn Johnson contributed hits as well.
Heath, Day and Allen combined forces on the mound, combining to allow eight hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.