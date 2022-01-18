Paris Wildcat. Texas A&M-Commerce Lion. Tyler Junior College Apache. Now, Kobe Savage can add the biggest name yet to his football resume: Kansas State Wildcat.
Like so many other young children in Texas, Savage got his first taste of football when his parents signed him up for flag football at the age of four. Where he differs from most others, though, is in how naturally he took to the sport.
Savage soon realized that he not only loved the game of football, but possessed incredible skill, which only grew as he began to dedicate himself to the sport.
It wasn’t long before he made a name for himself as a Paris Wildcat on both sides of the ball, directing the offense as quarterback and establishing himself as one of the team’s best defensive players, and was named the All-Red River Valley Co-MVP after his senior campaign.
“Kobe is just a pure football player,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said of Savage. “He’s got such a great understanding of and feel for the game. His senior year, he never came off the field for us. He was our quarterback and a key part of our defense.”
After graduation, Savage initially went to Texas A&M-Commerce to continue his athletic career, before later transferring to Tyler Junior College.
Since arriving on campus in Tyler, Savage has excelled.
“The first year I got to Tyler, it was very humbling,” he said. “The first year was me just getting settled in and learning everything, and then the second year was me trusting the process, dominating and doing what I went there to do.”
And dominate he did.
Looking back on his final season as an Apache, Savage pointed to a game against Kilgore as one of his strongest performances.
“I knew from watching film that he liked the (run-pass option), so I tried to bait him going down doing the run blitz, and I ended up having two interceptions that game,” Savage said.
With 70 tackles and six interceptions, Savage established himself as an elite defensive force in the secondary, and colleges across the nation took notice.
With his junior college eligibility expiring, Savage began receiving offers from colleges and universities in droves, and before long he had nearly two dozen offers to consider.
Initially, Savage was leaning toward committing to the University of North Texas Mean Green, but when an offer from Kansas State came, there was no doubt that’s where he’d end up.
“My immediate response was, ‘yes,’ but I wanted to take my visit and meet all the players and talk about it with my family before officially accepting,” Savage said. “But I knew right away that’s where I was going to go.
“I’d always wanted to play in the Big 12 for a Texas team. It didn’t exactly work out because I’m not playing for a Texas team, but I’m definitely not complaining, and I’ll still be able to play against all those schools, which is really neat.”
And while big schools like Kansas State took notice of Savage’s accomplishments on the field, they weren’t the only ones to take notice.
Following his stellar sophomore season, Savage was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s All-American team.
“As the season was going on, with the numbers I was putting up, I figured in the back of my head that it was a possibility I’d get recognized in some way,” Savage said. “Still, it was a huge honor when I heard the news. It means a lot to me, and it means I basically accomplished every goal I had, except getting to the national championship game.
“I just want to be a role model to kids in Paris. I want them to see that they can make it and achieve their dreams, just like I did.”
