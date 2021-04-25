FERRIS — The Cooper golf team has developed a reputation for consistent success over the years. The team continued that tradition this past week, placing first at the regional tournament in Ferris to earn a spot in the state tournament next month.
The team shot a combined score of 679, beating out Quanah and Hamilton to take the top spot.
“It was interesting, because we’d never played on this course before,” coach Larry Stowers said. “It was the best two-day score we’ve shot all year, so I’d say we shot well considering it was our first time playing there.”
Canon Ingram shot a 156 to finish as the individual runner-up. His brother Colin Ingram finished tied for fifth individually, shooting a 161. Ryan Neathery shot a 180, Tanner Houchins shot a 185, Ryan Thornton finished with a score of 188 and Micheal Robnson shot a 233.
Also competing was Amie Holt in the girls’ division, after medalling at the district competition. She shot a 251 across her two rounds.
Adding to the impressiveness of the performance is the relative youth of the squad, as Stowers said Neathery is the team’s lone senior, with the rest being either freshmen or sophomores.
“They played the way a team should play,” he said. “On the second day, any time a player faltered, one of his teammates stepped up and picked him up. It’s great to see it when that happens. They were excited, not knowing what type of scores we’d end up getting.”
Stowers said Bulldogs’ golf team has a reputation for success, making it tp regionals several times in recent years, though he added it’s been some time since they got over the hump and made it to state. The last time an individual golfer made it to state was four years ago, he said, and the last time the team competed in the state tournament was 2011.
The team has been crowned state champions before, but the last time they hoisted the trophy was more than two decades ago. Heading into the championship this year, he says the team is confident and possesses a ‘Why not us?’ mentality.
The state tournament will be May 17-18 in Kingsland.
“It’s exciting,” Stowers said. “These guys aren’t just great golfers; they’re great kids and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
