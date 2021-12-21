Presley Limbaugh poured in 22 points, teammate Caylee Conley added 19, and the Cooper Dogettes crushed Mt. Vernon 59-40 on Monday, burying their opponents with a big second half.
The Dogettes took an early lead, but the Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers were able to stay within striking distance for much of the first half.
That changed in the second half, though, as Conley and Limbaugh came alive in the final two quarters, doing much of their scoring in that period.
Chani Sonntag added six points, Faith McGuire and Madison Murray each scored five, and Bayleigh George chipped in a pair as well.
