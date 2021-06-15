PrairilandvsGSBaseball2021-016.jpg
Prairiland Patriot Caleb Jameson has been named to the All-State Third Team. Pictured, he delivers a pitch in a game this season.

Prairiland’s Caleb Jameson has been named to the baseball All-State Third Team after a stellar year on the mound.

Jameson finished with an ERA of 0.97 and 110 strikeouts, helping his team reach the area round of the playoffs.

