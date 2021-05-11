The Cooper Dogettes enjoyed an incredibly dominant season, but it came to an end this weekend in the area round of the playoffs, as the team fell to Crawford in a pair of games, 14-3 and 5-1.
In the first game, all of Cooper’s runs came in the second inning. The first two came when a double by Kenzlee Randle scored Chani Sonntag and Chesney Kinnamon, and the second when Presley Limbaugh scored on a passed ball.
It was difficult for the Dogettes to generate much offense, though, as that double by Randle was one of only four hits the team would find all game.
The offense didn’t fare much better in the second game, as they only garnered three hits. The sole run came in the fourth when Graci Phipps scored on a sacrifice bunt by senior Paige Perez.
Despite the loss in the second round of the playoffs, the Dogettes put together one of the most dominant district seasons you’ll ever see, marching through district play undefeated and scoring a staggering amount of runs in the process.
“I am so incredibly proud of our girls and how they played throughout adversity the entire season,” head coach Ashleigh Hinshaw said. “After last year, they deserved everything they accomplished and more. A district championship and a bi-district championship aren’t easy to come by. Every season comes to an end at some point, but unfortunately ours was just a little earlier (than we would’ve liked.)”
Hinshaw thanked the team’s seniors for providing leadership throughout the year, and pointed to Perez’s performance in the final game of the season.
“She made some amazing plays at second base,” Hinshaw said. “She knew she had to help bring the team together because the last thing she wanted was for her season to end.”
Looking to next year, though, Hinshaw said good things are expected to continue for the talented Dogette team that features several key returners, including Limbaugh, catcher Heidi Wood, Sonntag on the mound and a slew of others.
“Dogette softball has an extremely bright future,” she said. “We are only losing two seniors, sadly, and gaining back an injured player, Caylee Conley. She plays a major role in the lineup and in the outfield. Chani will have more experience and be ready to take on anyone. ... We’ll have a big senior group with a lot of experience. It should be a year to remember.”
