The game didn’t start out the way North Lamar would have liked, but it ended perfectly as they swept the Bonham Lady Warriors at home Tuesday night 25–22, 25–22, 25–19.
Bonham jumped out early to a 7–2 lead after scoring five straight points. A quick timeout from head coach Cristy Crawford got the team back in the right direction, though.
“We started slow. It seemed all three games we started slow,” Crawford said after the win. That’s something we are working on. How to jump on people quick. Once we seem to get on a roll, it gets fine.”
That’s exactly what happened for North Lamar. Thanks in part to the play up front at the net. Lauren Dority, Logan Dority, and Libby Jones led the way for the Pantheretttes at the net. Jones finished with eight kills while the Dority twins combined for 17 kills, including 11 from Lauren.
Lauren, back on the court after missing some time, also added eight digs on the night. Second most to only Zoe Figueroa’s 11.
“It’s really fun that we get to work as a team,” Lauren Dority said after the game. “Everybody gets to play their own position and not other people’s positions.”
Lauren’s return has not only been good for her, but for her teammates as well.
“We have everyone back this week,” Logan said. “We have that chemistry. We’ve been working really hard in practice on hitting and blocking and it all came together tonight.”
Not to be overshadowed by the front line was the play of Claire Emeyabbi. She finished the night with 29 sets, two serving aces and seven digs on the night.
“She has really stepped into a role that had some high expectations with a learning curve to go along with it,” Crawford said about Emeyabbi. “She is really starting to step in and put the sets where they need to be so our bigs can put them away.”
Rosalyn Spencer finished with three kills, four digs and five blocks at the net. Figueroa had two kills to go along with two aces. Emeyabbi finished with one kill.
Logan Dority finished with six digs and four blocks. Sydney Bankston had a kill and three digs. Natalie Washington finished with two kills, two digs and one block.
The Pantherettes are in the Whitehouse Tournament this weekend before returning home to play number one ranked Celina on Tuesday night.
