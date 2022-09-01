NLVB83022-081.jpg

North Lamar’s Lauren Dority, left, and Natalie Washington leap to block an attack in Tuesday’s win over Bonham.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

The game didn’t start out the way North Lamar would have liked, but it ended perfectly as they swept the Bonham Lady Warriors at home Tuesday night 25–22, 25–22, 25–19.

Bonham jumped out early to a 7–2 lead after scoring five straight points. A quick timeout from head coach Cristy Crawford got the team back in the right direction, though.

