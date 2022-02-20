They say that the more things change, the more they stay the same, and that adage can be aptly applied to the Paris Wildcats headed into the 2022 baseball season.
In some regards, things will look a bit different for the Wildcats, as they welcome new head coach Brad Drust to the helm after the retirement of longtime coach Bill Sikes last year. On the other hand, expectations are the same as they always are for the tradition-rich Paris program: to be among the district’s elite and find themselves in postseason play when all is said and done.
Drust, who takes the helm with years of baseball experience and acumen, said he’s excited to lead the team into the future.
Drust played one year of junior college baseball before signing with DI school Southern Illinois University, where he played for four years.
After college, Drust got his first head coaching job at El Dorado High School before joining the athletic department at Paris ISD, where he’s been for the last three years. Before being named the new head coach, Drust served as the pitching coach for the varsity squad, and acted as an assistant coach for the JV team as well.
“I’ve been around baseball my whole life — I love the sport —and I’m excited for this opportunity,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the game management part, watching these kids compete, and just seeing them grow and find success.”
Drust said his coaching style involves preaching an aggressive style of baseball, putting pressure on opposing teams in all facets of the game.
“We’re going to be aggressive on the basepaths and use our speed, we’re going to put the ball in play and bunt a lot and on the mound we’re going to throw strikes,” Drust said. “It’s all about getting the leadoff man on, minimizing pressure and getting after it.”
Last year, the Wildcats hit a rough patch of games once they reached district play, ultimately finishing just outside of the playoff bubble. The Wildcats — along with the crosstown rival North Lamar Panthers — reside in what is arguably the most competitive district in all of 4A Texas baseball.
“In a district like this, you’ve got to bring it every single game, every single inning, every single pitch,” Drust said. “If you relax for even a little bit that can be all it takes. In our district, no game is free, and so you need to go into every single one with the same mindset.”
“It’s all about staying focused,” Paris senior Joey Allen added about what’s required to make the postseason in a stacked district like theirs.
Though the Wildcats missed out on postseason play last year, Drust said he’s confident the team has all the pieces in place to make it back into the playoffs in 2022.
On the mound, the team will be led by a cadre of strong pitchers. Jaelyn Lee and Allen will be the team’s go-to starters, with others such as Dalyn Johnson,
“Joey and Jaelyn are going to be our No. 1 and 2, everybody knows that, but it’s also a deep staff, Drust said. “Dalyn Johnson has experience and can come in and just shut the door. Carson Day has experience, and then there are some guys who were freshmen last year like Colton Keeling who I expect big things from.”
At the plate, too, Drust said, he expects the Wildcats to be just fine. Allen — the team’s most reliable hitter last year — returns, as do Adam Clement, Jack Brazeal, Day and more.
And Drust added that he’s been very excited about a pair of newcomers: Preston Harper, who has long been a fearsome competitor on the gridiron for the Wildcat football team; and Jay Heath, a transfer from Anna High School who similarly shone in football for Paris this past season.
If there’s one weakness in this group, Drust noted, it’s that the roster has a number of young, inexperienced players who will be filling larger roles this year, such as promising new catcher JC Garcia. He’s not concerned, though, saying that getting out on the field and playing in the preseason will go a long way in getting them ready for district competition.
But while the team has plenty of talent, Drust said the group’s biggest strengths lie in the intangibles.
“It’s a really close-knit group,” he said. “It’s fun to watch them out there because they’ve been playing together for so long and they know each other so well. I really think that will make a difference out there. … And we’ve got a big core of seniors who are all great leaders and were big parts of the team last year.”
