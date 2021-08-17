More than 20 volleyball teams from across from across the state descended on the city of Princeton for the Princeton Volleyball Tournament, and the North Lamar Pantherettes made themselves known by finishing fourth in a stacked bracket.
“We played extremely well,” coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “It was awesome to see.”
The three-day tournament was highlighted by exciting wins over Greenville and Pottsboro, with other wins including one that came over Plainview.
“We made a defensive switch early, and it was like a lightbulb flipped,” Upchurch said.
Upchurch praised the work her middle blockers did throughout the event as playing a big part in the team’s overall success.
“Our freshman, Rosalyn Spencer, did a great job getting blocks and putting the ball away,” Upchurch said. “Each time she’d get a big block it would also fire the rest of the girls up and really give us a lot of momentum.
“Lauren (Dority) has grown so much from last year to this year in terms of her volleyball knowledge and grasp of the game. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone improve so much in a single year. And the really exciting part is that she’s just a sophomore, so she’s going to continue getting even better.”
After a big win over Greenville early in the tournament, Upchurch said she was slightly worried that it would give her team a sense of complacency in its next match. She need not have worried.
“We ended up not being complacent at all,” she said. “If anything we came out even more fired up and with even more energy.”
After two wins over a very good Pottsboro team, the Pantherettes again found themselves in facing off against Greenville in a match for third place, though they dropped the final match to claim fourth.
Still, Upchurch said she’s only encouraged by her team’s performance.
“I think seeing that really fast-paced action is going to be a big help once we start playing games in district. A lot of these teams we faced remind me of Gilmer, Paris and Pleasant Grove, so this experience will help.”
